Kargil Heroes Hail Operation Sindoor, Demand Stronger Stand Against Pakistan

Kargil War veterans showed vehement support for 'Operation Sindoor' on Wednesday, terming it a bold and unavoidable measure in the wake of the ghastly Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians. The tri-service operation, initiated early on Wednesday morning, involved the Indian Army, Air Force, and Navy targeting terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Between 1:05 a.m. and 1:30 a.m., Indian troops launched 24 missiles against nine high-value terror camps, including the Lashkar-e-Taiba headquarters in Muridke and important terrorist infrastructure in Bahawalpur, which have long been notorious hubs of terrorist activity.

Naik Deep Chand (Retd.), a Kargil War veteran of the Artillery division who lost both his legs and a hand in the 1999 war, lauded the operation and praised the Indian army for taking a bold step. He appealed to the country to give more vocal support to the military, citing the sacrifices made by soldiers to safeguard the nation.

"It is easy to criticise the military, but they are the ones fighting to protect us," said Naik Chand. "We must respect the Indian Army, as they work selflessly for the pride and glory of the nation."

Brigadier Kushal Thakur (Retd.), a war-decorated officer who led the 18th Grenadiers in the Kargil War and commanded troops in major battles, also praised the operation. He criticised the April 22 Pahalgam attack as an attempt to destabilise the area and undermine India's efforts to bring peace and prosperity to Kashmir.

"The attack targeted the revival of tourism and business in Kashmir, trying to send a message that the region remains unstable," Brigadier Thakur said. "It was an effort to delegitimize India’s achievements and to change the peaceful narrative."

Thakur insisted that the precision strike ability of the military, showcased by attacks such as the Balakot air strikes and the Uri surgical strikes, confirms India's preparedness to retaliate appropriately. He called on the government to stand up stronger, insisting on a tougher national stance and tougher measures against Pakistan.

"The time has come to take the toughest possible steps," Thakur asserted. "Enough is enough."