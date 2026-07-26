/Kargil Vijay Diwas: PM Modi, President Murmu pay tribute to the heroes of 1999 war

India on Sunday marked Kargil Vijay Diwas by remembering the soldiers who fought in the 1999 Kargil War. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu and several Union ministers paid tribute to the brave soldiers who defended the country during Operation Vijay. The day honors the sacrifice of soldiers who laid down their lives to protect India's sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed every year on July 26. The day commemorates India's victory in the Kargil War of 1999 and honors the courage and sacrifice of the soldiers who fought during Operation Vijay.
Operation Vijay was launched by the Indian Army to remove Pakistani intruders from strategic mountain positions in Ladakh. The operation ended with India regaining control of the occupied posts.
President Droupadi Murmu paid tribute to the soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice while defending the nation.
In a post on X, President Droupadi Murmu said, "On Kargil Vijay Diwas, I pay my humble tributes to the brave warriors who sacrificed their lives for the defense of the motherland. Their extraordinary valor, unwavering resolve, and matchless patriotism are stellar examples of the glorious tradition of our Armed Forces. The nation will forever remain indebted to them. The saga of bravery of our valiant heroes will continuously inspire future generations to walk on the path of national service and devotion to duty."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the soldiers and thanked them for their service to the nation.
In a post on X, PM Modi said, "On Kargil Vijay Diwas, our nation expresses gratitude to the brave soldiers for their extraordinary courage and commitment towards securing India. Their valour in the face of the most formidable conditions will forever remain a source of national pride. Their unwavering patriotism and devotion to duty will continue to inspire generations."
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid tributes to all the soldiers who sacrificed their lives in defense of the motherland during the Kargil War.
In a post on X, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, I pay my hundredfold tributes to all the brave soldiers who sacrificed their all in defense of the motherland. The countrymen will always remain grateful and indebted to all the brave soldiers who displayed extraordinary valor on the inaccessible peaks of Kargil in 1999. The indomitable courage, sacrifice, and unwavering resolve of the Indian Army will continue to inspire coming generations with patriotism, devotion to duty, and total dedication to the motherland."
Home Minister Amit Shah paid homage to the soldiers who gave their lives to protect the country's integrity and sovereignty.
In a post on X, Home Minister Amit Shah said, "'Kargil Vijay Diwas' is a symbol of the indomitable courage and extraordinary valor of the Indian Army. In the year 1999, despite adverse conditions on the inaccessible, icy peaks of the Himalayas and the enemy's positions located at higher altitudes, our brave soldiers forced the enemy to bow down through 'Operation Vijay'. On 'Kargil Vijay Diwas', I remember and salute all those brave sons of the nation who sacrificed their lives to safeguard the integrity of our country."
Union Health Minister JP Nadda remembered the soldiers and said their sacrifice continues to inspire the nation.
In a post on X, Health Minister JP Nadda said, "'Kargil Vijay Diwas' is an immortal saga of the Indian Army's indomitable valor, extraordinary heroism, unwavering courage, and supreme dedication to the motherland. The brave warriors of Kargil carved an indelible golden chapter in history while protecting the honor of the nation through their unparalleled heroism, firm resolve, and supreme sacrifice. Today, a grateful nation pays hundredfold tributes to all those immortal heroes, whose valor, sacrifice, and martyrdom continue to echo in every corner of India. The immortal sacrifice of our brave soldiers will forever inspire every Indian toward national service, devotion to duty, and patriotism."
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar paid tribute to the brave soldiers who defended the country during the Kargil conflict.
In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "On Kargil Vijay Diwas, honour the courage and valour of our brave soldiers who defended the nation. Their service and sacrifices will always be remembered."
Kargil Vijay Diwas honors the courage, sacrifice and determination of the soldiers who took part in Operation Vijay. The occasion reflects India's military strength and its commitment to protecting national security.
The day also serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made by 527 soldiers during the Kargil War. Their bravery continues to inspire generations and remains an important chapter in India's military history.
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