/Kargil Vijay Diwas: PM Modi, President Murmu pay tribute to the heroes of 1999 war

In a post on X, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, I pay my hundredfold tributes to all the brave soldiers who sacrificed their all in defense of the motherland. The countrymen will always remain grateful and indebted to all the brave soldiers who displayed extraordinary valor on the inaccessible peaks of Kargil in 1999. The indomitable courage, sacrifice, and unwavering resolve of the Indian Army will continue to inspire coming generations with patriotism, devotion to duty, and total dedication to the motherland."