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Kargil Vijay Diwas: PM Modi, President Murmu pay tribute to the heroes of 1999 war

Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed every year on July 26. The day commemorates India's victory in the Kargil War of 1999 and honors the courage and sacrifice of the soldiers who fought during Operation Vijay.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Jul 26, 2026, 09:48 AM IST|Updated: Jul 26, 2026, 10:04 AM IST
Kargil Vijay Diwas: PM Modi, President Murmu pay tribute to the heroes of 1999 war
Image Credit: ANI. 27th Kargil Vijay Diwas.

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