/Kargil Vijay Diwas 2026: The women who stood tall in the Kargil War and reshaped India’s military history

Every year on July 26, India observes Kargil Vijay Diwas to remember its victory in the 1999 Kargil War and pay tribute to the soldiers who fought to defend the nation’s borders. The conflict began on May 3, 1999, after Pakistani soldiers and infiltrators occupied strategic positions along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Kargil sector of Ladakh. Following nearly two-and-a-half months of fierce fighting, Indian forces recaptured the occupied peaks on July 26, 1999, a victory that has since been commemorated as Kargil Vijay Diwas.