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Kargil Vijay Diwas 2026: The women who stood tall in the Kargil War and reshaped India’s military history

As India marks 27th Kargil Vijay Diwas commemorating the sucess of Operation Vijay, several women officers played key roles in the War, take a look at their life and legacy. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnjali Singh
Published: Jul 26, 2026, 09:42 AM IST|Updated: Jul 26, 2026, 09:42 AM IST
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2026: The women who stood tall in the Kargil War and reshaped India’s military history
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