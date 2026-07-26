/Kargil Vijay Diwas 2026: The women who stood tall in the Kargil War and reshaped India’s military history

Every year on July 26, India observes Kargil Vijay Diwas to remember its victory in the 1999 Kargil War and pay tribute to the soldiers who fought to defend the nation’s borders. The conflict began on May 3, 1999, after Pakistani soldiers and infiltrators occupied strategic positions along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Kargil sector of Ladakh. Following nearly two-and-a-half months of fierce fighting, Indian forces recaptured the occupied peaks on July 26, 1999, a victory that has since been commemorated as Kargil Vijay Diwas.
While stories of soldiers battling on the icy mountain peaks have become a defining part of the war’s legacy, another group quietly created history during the conflict. Women officers in the Indian Armed Forces stepped into challenging roles, flying rescue sorties, treating injured soldiers, maintaining critical communication links and supporting military operations. Their service not only strengthened India’s war effort but also challenged long-held beliefs about the role of women in the armed forces.
Women who made history during the Kargil War:
The Kargil conflict marked a turning point in the journey of women in India’s defence services. Their courage and professionalism proved that dedication to the nation knows no gender.
One of the most recognised names from the Kargil War is Flight Lieutenant Gunjan Saxena of the Indian Air Force.
A Delhi native, Gunjan Saxena joined the first batch of women trainee pilots in the Air Force in 1994 and was later posted to 132 Forward Area Control (FAC).
When war broke out in 1999, the then 25-year-old officer was deployed to Srinagar, where she flew Cheetah helicopters on rescue and casualty evacuation missions. Despite hostile terrain and enemy fire, she ferried injured soldiers from remote mountain posts to safety.
Her bravery earned her the Shaurya Puraskar, and years later, her journey inspired the Bollywood film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.
Another Air Force officer whose contribution was crucial during the war was Sreevidya Rajan from Kerala.
After serving as a pilot for over a year, she was posted to Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir. When the Kargil conflict erupted, she and Gunjan Saxena were among the 25 Air Force pilots stationed closest to the war zone.
She was immediately assigned rescue missions, transporting injured soldiers to the Army Hospital in Srinagar. Her sorties played a vital role in saving the lives of many Indian Army personnel during the conflict.
The success of any military campaign depends on much more than combat alone. Communication, logistics, legal support and medical care are equally critical, and several women officers played key roles in these areas during the Kargil War.
Captain Ruchi Sharma, who joined the Indian Army’s Corps of Signals in 1996, became India’s first woman operational paratrooper.
During the Kargil War, she was responsible for maintaining communication networks that connected troops deployed across the difficult mountainous terrain. These links were crucial for coordinating military operations in challenging conditions.
In recognition of her service, she received the General Oberoi Trophy in 1999 as the most courageous woman officer in her corps. She was later awarded the President’s Gold Medal.
Major Dr Prachi Garg, from Ashok Nagar in Ghaziabad, became the only woman medical officer to serve with the 8 Mountain Division during the Kargil War.
After joining the Indian Army in 1997, she was posted to the Dras sector—one of the toughest battle zones during the conflict.
Working under extremely demanding conditions, she treated nearly 200 injured soldiers, highlighting the indispensable role military doctors play during wartime.
Hailing from Dehradun, Captain Yashika Hatwal Tyagi joined the Indian Army in 1994. Three years later, she became the first woman Army officer to be posted to Leh, one of India’s highest and most challenging military locations.
When the Kargil War began, she was pregnant with her second child but continued to serve.
Her contribution during the conflict earned her the Operation Vijay Star Medal, and she became the first woman Army officer to receive a battle report in recognition of her operational role.
Widely recognised as the first woman to join the Indian Army, Major Priya Jhingan, she was the lady cadet number one of the Officers Training Academy, Chennai. Hailing from Shimla, she played an important role during the Kargil conflict.
Serving in the Judge Advocate General (JAG) Department, she worked in intelligence, logistics and military legal support, providing legal advice and administrative assistance to forces operating in conflict zones.
In February 2018, she was among 112 distinguished women honoured by then President Ram Nath Kovind for breaking barriers and making pioneering contributions in their respective fields.
Most of us remember Kargil Vijay Diwas for the exceptional bravery of soldiers who fought on the frontlines. But it is also an occasion to pay homage to the women officers whose dedication made Indian military operations stronger behind the scenes and on the battlefield.
Their service demonstrated that women could operate with equal courage and competence in some of the most demanding operational environments. More importantly, their achievements helped to change perceptions within the armed forces and inspired future generations of women to pursue careers in defence.
As India marks the 27th Kargil Vijay Diwas, the stories of Gunjan Saxena, Sreevidya Rajan, Captain Ruchi Sharma, Major Dr Prachi Garg, Captain Yashika Hatwal Tyagi and Major Priya Jhingan remain a powerful reminder that the nation's victory was shaped by the bravery, determination and sacrifice of countless individuals, both men and women, who answered the call of duty.
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