India marks Kargil Vijay Diwas every year on July 26 to remember its victory in the 1999 Kargil War. The day honors the soldiers who fought to reclaim Indian positions in the Kargil-Dras sector. While many people know the main events of the conflict, several lesser-known facts reveal the deeper story behind one of India's most significant military victories.
The Kargil War was fought in the Kargil-Dras sector of Jammu and Kashmir in 1999. Pakistani soldiers crossed the Line of Control and occupied strategic mountain peaks overlooking National Highway 1. Indian forces launched military operations to regain control of these positions during the summer of 1999.
One of the lesser-known aspects of the war was Israel's support for India. Despite international pressure to delay arms supplies, Israel delivered laser-guided missiles for Mirage 2000 fighter jets and supplied Heron and Searcher drones for surveillance.
A Litening laser targeting pod installed on Mirage 2000 aircraft helped pilots identify and strike enemy positions with greater accuracy. This support arrived at a crucial stage of the conflict.
The Indian Air Force carried out combat missions at altitudes reaching nearly 32,000 feet. The thin air and mountainous terrain made these operations extremely challenging.
Under Operation Safed Sagar, the Air Force worked closely with ground forces to target enemy positions on high peaks. The operation remains one of the highest-altitude air campaigns in military history.
The conflict took place just one year after India and Pakistan conducted nuclear tests in 1998. This created a unique situation because both countries possessed nuclear weapons.
As a result, India kept its military response focused on reclaiming occupied territory and avoided expanding the conflict beyond the Line of Control. The Kargil War remains one of the few direct military confrontations between two nuclear-armed nations.
During the war, Pakistan maintained that the fighters occupying the heights were independent Kashmiri militants. It denied direct involvement by its army.
However, in 2010, Pakistan's military officially acknowledged the role of its soldiers in the conflict and listed 453 military personnel who were killed during the war.
The Kargil conflict was the first war widely covered live by Indian television channels. News broadcasts brought images and reports from the battlefield directly into homes across the country.
Families followed developments in real time, creating a stronger connection between civilians and soldiers serving on the front lines. The coverage also increased public awareness of the sacrifices made by the armed forces.
These five facts highlight the military, diplomatic and historical significance of the Kargil War. They show how the conflict involved more than battlefield operations and included international support, strategic restraint and major technological challenges.
Kargil Vijay Diwas honors the courage and sacrifice of the soldiers who fought in difficult conditions to protect India's territory. Their service continues to be remembered every year on July 26.
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