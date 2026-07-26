Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Secret allies & high-altitude operations: 5 things you didn't know about the Kargil War

Secret allies & high-altitude operations: 5 things you didn't know about the Kargil War

Discover 5 lesser-known facts about Kargil Vijay Diwas, including Israel's support, Operation Safed Sagar, nuclear tensions, and key moments from the 1999 Kargil War.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Jul 26, 2026, 12:20 PM IST|Updated: Jul 26, 2026, 12:26 PM IST
Secret allies & high-altitude operations: 5 things you didn't know about the Kargil War
Image Credit: IANS. Newly appointed Chief of the Army Staff General Dhiraj Seth pays homage at the National War Memorial in New Delhi on July 1.

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Microwave Ovens and OTGs for Convenient Everyday Cooking
Best microwave oven11 min ago
2
India Pakistan Kargil War14 min ago
3
27th Kargil Vijay Diwas27 min ago
4
Nandamuri Balakrishna31 min ago
5
Tilak Varma36 min ago