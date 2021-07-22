हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kargil Vijay Diwas

Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrations begin with musical evening at Army HQ in J-K's Udhampur

ANI photo

Udhampur: As part of `Kargil Vijay Diwas 2021` celebrations, a solemn ceremony was organised on Wednesday in Jammu and Kashmir`s Udhampur to sound the bugle of celebrations of 22 years of victory of Kargil War.

The `Shaurya Band` of Jammu and Kashmir joined Northern Command at Udhampur to present a musical evening full of patriotism and fervour of nationalism to honour the heroes of the Kargil War, the Army in a statement said.

Lt Gen YK Joshi, General Officer Commanding in Chief, Northern Command, the veterans of Army, the other senior officers from Headquarters Northern Command and families attended the musical evening.

During the entire event, COVID protocols were strictly followed.

"The event was dedicated to the memories of action during the Kargil War and the name of the band itself is an ode to the gallant warriors who stood against all odds to safeguard our frontiers even to the peril of their lives," the statement read.

In the end, the Army Commander Lieutenant General YK Joshi, UYSM, AVSM, VrC, SM, ADC, interacted with the band members and brought forth the importance of Kargil Vijay Diwas.

The event was also marked by the release of a video of the Kargil song, sung by Girik Aman, a famous Punjabi singer. This song was released to commemorate the victory during "Operation Vijay" and it reflects the might and the commitment of every soldier of the armed forces towards the cause of national security. 

