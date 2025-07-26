Kargil Vijay Diwas:War Veteran Recalls 1999 Battle, Leaders Pay Tribute To Bravehearts

As India observes the 26th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, Kargil war veteran Subedar Dhanesh Yadav shared vivid memories of the early days of the 1999 conflict, shedding light on the unmatched courage and dedication of Indian soldiers.

Subedar Yadav, who served in the 137 CETF BN (TA) 39 Gorkha Rifles, recalled being rapidly deployed to the Turtuk sector after reports of Pakistani intrusions on May 21, 1999. He noted the tense conditions during the initial deployment, especially after two Indian fighter jets had crashed just two days earlier, which led to increased tension along the front.

“Our Commanding Officer mobilized us overnight. We were not fully equipped with arms or adequate winter gear. Despite limited resources, we prepared ourselves on the ground and managed to clear and reclaim the area we now hold,” Yadav recounted.

He also reflected on the human cost of the conflict, noting that 527 Indian soldiers were martyred, including 18 bravehearts from his own battalion, which successfully captured four enemy posts. “The Army is not meant to die but to eliminate any threat to the nation’s sovereignty,” he said with resolve.

Remembering the immense bravery shown by his comrades, Subedar Yadav urged citizens to always honor and remember the sacrifices of those who laid down their lives. “Pakistan violated the terms and climbed the heights before the agreed timeline. Heroes like Captain Vikram Batra gave powerful messages through their actions. We must never forget their supreme sacrifice and continue to respect those who dedicate their lives to the nation,” he said in his Vijay Diwas message.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, and other top leaders also paid heartfelt tributes on this significant day. PM Modi, in a post on X, described the occasion as a reminder of the unmatched bravery of the Indian soldiers. “The passion of those who gave everything for the motherland will continue to inspire generations,” he stated.

President Murmu echoed similar sentiments, saluting the spirit and valor of the armed forces. “Kargil Vijay Diwas stands as a symbol of the extraordinary courage, determination, and dedication of our jawans. Their supreme sacrifice will remain a lasting inspiration for all Indians,” she said.

Kargil Vijay Diwas, commemorated each year on July 26, marks India’s victory in Operation Vijay, which saw the armed forces evict Pakistani infiltrators from the heights of Kargil, Ladakh, in a hard-fought battle that lasted over two months. The day stands as a powerful testament to the resilience, strategy, and sacrifice of the Indian Armed Forces, who continue to defend the nation with unwavering commitment.