Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: The Karjat Jamkhed Assembly Constituency is one of the 288 seats in Maharashtra's Legislative Assembly. The constituency recently took part in a single-phase election on November 20, with the vote counting currently underway. The results of the Maharashtra Assembly elections will be declared on November 23.

Key candidates contesting from this seat include Prof. Ram Shankar Shinde of the BJP, Rohit Pawar of the NCP (SP), along with several independent candidates.

The primary contest in the Maharashtra Assembly election is between the ruling Mahayuti alliance and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi. The Mahayuti consists of the BJP, NCP (led by Ajit Pawar), and Shiv Sena (under Eknath Shinde), while the Maha Vikas Aghadi includes Congress, NCP (led by Sharad Pawar), Shiv Sena-UBT, and the Samajwadi Party.

Voting for the 288 Legislative Assembly seats in Maharashtra took place on November 20, and the vote-counting is currently underway.