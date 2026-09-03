/Karnal rape survivor, mother of two, stabbed to death by bail-out accused

A 24-year-old rape survivor was stabbed to death at her home in Karnal, Haryana, on Wednesday night. Police say the accused in her rape case, who was out on bail at the time, is alleged to have carried out the attack.
The woman, a mother of two young children aged four years and nine months, was rushed to the civil hospital by her brother-in-law after the attack. Doctors declared her dead on arrival.
Police have not yet released further details on the circumstances leading up to the attack or the accused's current status.
According to her husband, the accused was their neighbour and had allegedly been harassing the family for around two years.
The husband alleged that the accused had earlier raped his wife inside their home, following which a criminal case was registered against him.
He further alleged that the accused had subsequently fought with him over the matter. The family had also lodged another case against the man, he said. The husband told reporters that despite the earlier cases, the accused was out on bail and allegedly attacked his wife again, resulting in her death.
The alleged killing has raised questions over the safety of survivors and their families, particularly when an accused facing serious criminal allegations is released on bail.
According to the report, the accused and the victim's family had been involved in disputes following the earlier rape case.
The woman's husband alleged that the accused had continued to harass the family.
The latest incident took place at the survivor's home in Karnal on Wednesday night. She was subsequently taken to the civil hospital, where doctors declared her dead.
Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the woman's death and the allegations against the accused. Further details about the case, including the exact sequence of events and action taken against the accused, are awaited.
The case has once again brought attention to the vulnerability of sexual assault survivors and the need to ensure their safety during the pendency of criminal proceedings.
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