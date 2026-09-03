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Karnal rape survivor, mother of two, stabbed to death by bail-out accused

The woman, a mother of two young children aged four years and nine months, was rushed to the civil hospital by her brother-in-law after the attack. Doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Sep 03, 2026, 05:43 PM IST|Updated: Sep 03, 2026, 06:13 PM IST
Karnal rape survivor, mother of two, stabbed to death by bail-out accused

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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