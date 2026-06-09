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NewsIndiaKarnataka: 10 youths gang-rape, film 41-year-old woman; accused arrested
KARNATAKA

Karnataka: 10 youths gang-rape, film 41-year-old woman; accused arrested

According to police, the incident took place on June 3. The victim had allegedly quarrelled with her husband and was walking alone at night towards her parental house when she was approached by a group of youths.

|Last Updated: Jun 09, 2026, 09:56 PM IST|Source: IANS
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Karnataka: 10 youths gang-rape, film 41-year-old woman; accused arrestedImage: IANS

DAVANAGERE: In a shocking incident, a 41-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by a group of 10 youths after being offered a lift while returning to her parental home following a domestic dispute. The incident was reported under the Basavapatna police station limits of Channagiri taluk in Davanagere district. Police said on Tuesday that all 10 accused persons, including a minor, have been arrested.

The police acted swiftly after the complaint was filed. Based on her statement, the accused were arrested, including Ishtree Nagaraj, Arjuna, Basavantha, Kunduru Maruti, Hegga Maruti, Manu, Jogi Sunil, Pradeep, Madhu, and one minor in conflict with the law. All the accused were produced before a magistrate after being medically examined at Channagiri taluk hospital and were remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.

According to police, the incident took place on June 3. The victim had allegedly quarrelled with her husband and was walking alone at night towards her parental house when she was approached by a group of youths. They reportedly befriended her and offered to drop her off at home on a motorcycle.

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Police sources said the accused allegedly mixed alcohol into a cold drink and gave it to the woman. After she became unconscious or disoriented, she was taken to a secluded place, where she was allegedly gang-raped by the group one after another.

It is further alleged that the accused recorded the act on a mobile phone and threatened the victim, warning her not to disclose the incident or the video would be uploaded on social media. Due to the threat, the woman remained silent at first.

However, after the video allegedly surfaced on social media, the survivor approached the Basavapatna police station around 12.30 am on Tuesday and filed a complaint. A case was registered against the 10 accused by 4.30 am, and they were arrested within a few hours.

Police said further investigation is underway.

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