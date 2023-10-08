Karnataka: 12 Dead After Fire Breaks Out At Firecracker Store, CM Siddaramaiah Expresses Grief

In Karnataka, at least 12 people were killed while some others were injured after a fire broke out at a firecracker store in Attibele of Anekal town. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed grief over the loss of lives.

"I was deeply saddened to hear the news that 12 people died in the fire accident that broke out in a firecracker store near Anekal, Bangalore city district. I am going to visit the accident site tomorrow and inspect it. My condolences to the family of the deceased workers," said the Karnataka CM on Twitter.

Several fire tenders were pressed into service to control the blaze. The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained. Visuals from the site showed massive blaze erupting from the store.

A police officer said that the fire broke out in afternoon in the shop built right next to the highway. "The firework shop was on fire in no time. The warehouse which was next to the firecracker shop also caught fire. The situation is under control," police said.

According to the damage assessment done by the officials, seven two-wheelers, a container lorry, and three other vehicles were gutted in the fire. (With ANI inputs)