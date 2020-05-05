Karnataka 1st PUC 2020 result declared, check it on karresults, kseeb SuVidya websites

The result for Karnataka pre-university course (PUC) first year or class 11 level of exam was declared at 10:00 A.M on Tuesday (May 5). The result is available at online portal karresults and SuVidya.

Keeping in mind the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, the government has decided not to host result at respective colleges in order to ensure social distancing. The results will also be sent via emails or SMSes to the registered mobile numbers of students.

Around 6.53 lakh candidates have appeared for the exams of which over 2 lakh are from arts, 2.48 lakh from commerce, and 2.04 lakh from science.

The Pre-University Examination (1st Year) for academic session 2019-20 was conducted by Department of Pre University Education, Karnataka from February 10-25, 2020 at various exam centers.

How to check the Karnataka 1st Year PUC Results 2020 on karresults, kseeb SuVidya websites:

Step 1: Visit www.karresults.nic.in, www.pue.kar.nic.in, dkpucpa.com,

Step 2: Check the Result portal on the home page.

Step 3: Open the Result portal in the new page.

Step 4: Check the PUC 1st Year result link and open it.

Step 5: Enter the Registration Number.

Step 6: Click on the submit button.

Step 7: Check the result and download scorecard.

Step 8: Take a printout of Score Card for future use