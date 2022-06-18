Karnataka PUC Result 2022: The Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE), Karnataka announced the PUC Results 2022. or class 12th results for the Karnataka board today, June 18 at 11:00 AM at a press conference. PUC 2nd results 2022 will be available for students at karresults.nic.in from 12 pm onwards. Earlier the link for the Karnataka result was scheduled to be activated at 11:30. The PUC Examination board conducted the Karnataka 2nd PUC 2022 exam between April 22 to May 18, 2022, across the state. 61.88 % students passed the exam. The candidates must be eagerly waiting for their result declaration. As many as 6,84,255 students are awaiting for Karnataka 2nd PUC Result. As per the Education Department Officials, there are 6,00,519 regular students, 61,808 repeaters and 21,928 private candidates enrolled for this year's exam.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022: How to Check Class 12 Result 2022

1. Go to the Karnataka PUC Board's official website at karresults.nic.in.

2. Navigate to the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022 link.

3. Enter the log-in information, including the roll number and birth date.

4. Submit and download Class 12th Karnataka Result 2022 once the result appears on the screen.

Over 6.8 lakh (6,84,255) students are waiting for their results. According to Education Department officials, 6,00,519 regular students, 61,808 repeaters, and 21,928 private candidates have registered for this year's exam. This year, students have applied for the PUC second-year exam.

Live TV