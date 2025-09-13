Karnataka: 9 Killed After Lorry Crashes Into Ganpati Procession In Hassan; PM Modi Expresses Grief, Announces Rs 2 Lakh Ex-Gratia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed grief over the death of nine individuals, and injuries to multiple others after a truck lorry crashed into a Ganpati procession in Karnataka's Hassan. According to the PM's office, he also announced Rs. 2 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs. 50,000 ex-gratia for the injured from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

According to ANI, on Friday, between 8 pm and 8:45 pm, a lorry was found to have driven recklessly into a Ganpati immersion procession in Mosale Hosalli. Nine people died in this incident, and the driver was also injured.

Six villagers and three engineering students have died, according to Inspector General of Police Boralingaiah.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"The mishap in Hassan, Karnataka, is heart-rending. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. I hope those who have been injured recover at the earliest," the post on PMO's official X handle read.

An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM Narendra Modi," the post added.

The mishap in Hassan, Karnataka, is heart-rending. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. I hope those who have been injured recover at the earliest.



An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured… — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 13, 2025

Earlier, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also expressed grief over the deaths and offered condolences to the families of the bereaved. He also provided a compensation of Rs. 5 lakh to each of the families.

"It is deeply saddening to learn news of several people losing their lives and over 20 others seriously injured when a lorry collided with a procession heading for Ganesh immersion in Hassan. I pray that the souls of the deceased find peace and that the injured recover as quickly as possible," Karnataka CM said.

Also Read: Six Dead In Trolley Accident At Pavagadh Ropeway Construction Site In Gujarat

As per an official statement, 19 people were admitted to Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences. Two patients have been moved to Intensive Care Unit (ICU), with one person needing surgery from a rib fracture. The others are reportedly stable.

Two people have been admitted in the Mangala hospital ICU, with both of them in a stable condition.

(with ANI inputs)