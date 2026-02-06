Advertisement
KARNATAKA

Karnataka approves Menstrual hygiene scheme for schoolgirls for Rs 51.35 crore

The Karnataka government approved ₹51.35 crore to supply sanitary napkins to schoolgirls, aiming to improve menstrual hygiene and reduce absenteeism.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 06, 2026, 05:41 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Karnataka approves Menstrual hygiene scheme for schoolgirls for Rs 51.35 croreImage credit: AI

Karnataka: The Karnataka government has given the green signal to a statewide programme to supply sanitary napkins and menstrual cups to girl students in the 2025–26 financial year, a move aimed at strengthening menstrual hygiene practices and cutting down on school absenteeism among adolescents.

As per India Today reports, government orders issued in late December 2025 and early January 2026 state that sanitary napkins costing ₹51.35 crore will be sourced through the Karnataka State Medical Supplies Corporation Limited. These will be distributed to government and aided educational institutions, including schools, colleges and hostels, across both rural and urban regions of the State.

The decision is part of a larger budgetary provision of ₹71.83 crore earmarked for the scheme. Officials estimate that close to 19.64 lakh girls from Classes 6 to 10 and pre-university courses will benefit from the initiative.

According to the government, the programme is intended not only to promote better menstrual hygiene but also to help girls continue their education without interruption, while addressing broader health concerns linked to adolescence, reportedly. 

To tackle immediate and localised needs, the State has also approved ₹10 crore for district-level procurement for a period of three months, giving authorities flexibility to respond quickly where supplies are urgently required.

The Cabinet has approved all administrative and financial aspects of the plan, clearing the way for its rollout in the upcoming financial year.

