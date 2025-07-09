Karnataka: As CM Siddaramaiah Takes Delhi Tour To Meet Rahul Gandhi, DK Shivakumar Meets Priyanka Gandhi

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is in Delhi and has expressed hope to meet Rahul Gandhi tomorrow. Speaking to the media after meeting Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Siddaramaiah said, "If Rahul Gandhi gives time tomorrow, I will meet him. Randeep Singh Surjewala will arrive in New Delhi tomorrow, and discussions will be held with him regarding the appointment of chairpersons for Legislative Council members and various corporations and boards." It's being speculated that Siddaramiah will be elevated to national-level politics, paving way for DK Shivakumar's coronation as the Chief Minister of the state.

Amid the ongoing leadership tussle in the state, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar met party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at her residence in Delhi on Wednesday. The development has sparked fresh debate over the leadership issue in the state and reignited discussions on the power-sharing formula between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar.

Sources said that Shivakumar spoke with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for about 30 minutes. However, he declined to disclose any details, merely saying that he had visited Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's residence.

Sources also confirmed that the Congress high command has scheduled a likely meeting for Wednesday evening to discuss political and other developments in Karnataka.

Lok Sabha's Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, and other senior party leaders are expected to attend this meeting.

Both Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar will be present at the meeting, which is expected to address the ongoing leadership issue. The Congress high command is said to be taking the matter seriously, as any rift between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar could have direct repercussions on the stability of the government in Karnataka.

While Siddaramaiah has asserted that he will remain in office for the rest of the term, Shivakumar has largely restrained himself from making any direct statements. However, Sivakumar's loyalists have been vocal in demanding the Chief Minister's post for him.

The recent visit of AICC General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka, Randeep Singh Surjewala, to Karnataka and his one-on-one meetings with party MLAs have been perceived as an exercise to gauge opinions regarding the Chief Minister's post. (With IANS inputs)