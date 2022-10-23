NewsIndia
ANAND MAMANI

Karnataka Assembly Deputy Speaker Anand Mamani dies at 56; PM Modi condoles demise

PM Narendra Modi and Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai condoled the death of the BJP legislator on Twitter on Sunday.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 23, 2022, 11:50 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The Karnataka Assembly Deputy Speaker died on Saturday night
  • Anand Mamani was 56 and died at a private hospital
  • He was a three-time MLA representing Saudatti legislative assembly constituency.

Bengaluru: Anand Mamani, Karnataka Assembly Deputy Speaker and BJP legislator, died at 56 on Saturday night owing to a severe illness. He passed away at a private hospital as per the family. He is survived by his wife, son and daughter. The three-time MLA Anand Mamani represented Saudatti legislative assembly constituency. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai visited the hospital and paid homage to him. "Deeply saddened to learn about the demise of our party MLA and Deputy Speaker of the state legislative assembly Anand Chandrashekhar Mamani. May his soul rest in eternal peace and may God give his family strength to bear the loss. Om Shanti," Bommai tweeted.

tweet

 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his condolences and wrote on Twitter, "Pained by the passing away of Shri Anand Mamani, the Deputy Speaker of the Karnataka Assembly. He was a formidable leader who worked extensively for social empowerment. He also worked to strengthen BJP across Karnataka. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti."

 

Anand Mamani's father Chandrashekhar M Mamani had also served as the deputy speaker in the 1990s.

(With PTI inputs)

