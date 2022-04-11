Karnataka Assembly Election 2023: Here's how BJP is preparing for the polls

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has initiated the groundwork in Karanataka for the assembly election and has formed three teams that will travel across the state to understand the issues and demands of the people from the government and to assess the developing situation.

"This is a very important exercise to help the BJP understand the ground situation, and assess the organisational strength, besides gathering feedback on the Central and the state government's schemes. The report will then be shared with the Central and the state BJP leaders," said a senior BJP functionary.

BJP Karanataka teams

The first team will be led by the BJP national general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh.

The second team will be headed by the state unit BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel. While the third team will be led by the Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai himself.

The BJP national general secretary Arun Singh-headed team will consist of former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, party national general secretary CT Ravi, and state minister R Ashok. Singh will be visiting Belagavi on April 12.

The Bommai team includes Union minister Pralhad Joshi and former union minister Sadananda Gowda. Bommai and his team have been assigned to cover Mangalore and Shimoga divisions.

How is BJP preparing for Karnataka Assembly Election 2023

Each team will consist of seven to eight party leaders consisting of MPs, MLAs, party leaders organisation leaders, besides state office-bearers.

The three teams will begin travelling on Tuesday and will wrap up their activities by April 22, covering 10 divisions of the state and all the Assembly constituencies.

Each team will spend two days in every division, which will include one-night interaction with the ground-level workers while also holding small 'Sabhas' for 5,000 to 10,000 party workers.

In 2018, the BJP faced a tough contest as Yediyurappa quit as Chief Minister with numbers not in favour of the BJP, paving way for the Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) to come back to power.

The Karnataka Assembly elections are likely to be held in April 2023.

(With ANI inputs)

Live TV