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Karnataka Bandh on August 13: What will remain open and what may be affected? - Check

Karnataka will observe a statewide bandh from 6 am to 6 pm on August 13 over the Cauvery water dispute and demands related to Mekedatu, Mahadayi and Kalasa-Banduri projects, with transport and commercial activities likely to face disruptions while essential services are expected to remain open.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 12, 2026, 01:29 PM IST|Updated: Aug 12, 2026, 01:29 PM IST
Karnataka Bandh on August 13: What will remain open and what may be affected? - Check
Image Credit: ANI

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