/Karnataka Bandh on August 13: What will remain open and what may be affected? - Check

A statewide bandh has been called across Karnataka on 13 August 2026 from 6 am to 6 pm. Pro-Kannada organisations are organising the shutdown to protest the Cauvery water dispute and to demand faster progress on key projects such as Mekedatu, Mahadayi and Kalasa-Banduri.
The bandh is likely to disrupt public transport, shops and commercial establishments. Schools, hospitals, banks and corporate offices are expected to function as usual, though local-level disruptions cannot be ruled out.
The agitation is being led by Kannada activist Vatal Nagaraj, who has urged various sections of society to support the protest. Organisers claim that more than 2,000 pro-Kannada groups have already endorsed the call, and the number is expected to increase further.
For residents of Karnataka and those planning to travel through the state, the main concern is which services and establishments will actually remain closed on 13 August.
The statewide Karnataka bandh is scheduled for Thursday, 13 August 2026, from 6 am to 6 pm.
The protest focuses on the Cauvery water dispute with Tamil Nadu. Pro-Kannada organisations are opposing the Cauvery Water Management Authority’s order to release water to Tamil Nadu and are also demanding progress on the Mekedatu, Mahadayi and Kalasa-Banduri projects.
What will remain open and what may be affected?
Schools: Schools are expected to remain open on August 13. The Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka has withdrawn its earlier call to keep schools shut during the bandh. Schools can therefore continue regular operations.
School staff: Some staff members may wear black ribbons as a symbolic show of support for the protest.
Parents: Parents are advised to check with their individual schools, as local arrangements may vary depending on the situation.
Offices: There is no indication of a statewide shutdown of offices. Corporate offices and many other workplaces are expected to function normally.
Employees: Employees may face difficulties reaching their workplaces if transport services are affected.
Local disruptions: Offices and businesses in areas witnessing protests or road blockades could face disruptions.
Shops and markets: The impact on shops and commercial establishments may vary across Karnataka.
Possible closures: Some shops and commercial establishments, particularly in Bengaluru and other cities, may remain closed or operate with reduced services in support of the bandh.
Hotels: Organisers have appealed to hotel owners in Bengaluru and Mysuru to shut their establishments on August 13.
Public: People planning shopping, dining or other commercial activities should expect possible changes in normal operations.
Buses, cabs and transport: Public transport, taxis and inter-state travel could face disruptions or delays during the bandh.
Hospitals and medical shops: Essential services are expected to continue operating during the bandh. Hospitals, medical shops and emergency services are expected to remain operational, allowing people requiring urgent medical assistance to access essential healthcare services.
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