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Karnataka Bandh: Security tightened across state over Cauvery water dispute; Schools and banks open

Karnataka bandh: Despite the bandh, essential services including schools, hospitals, pharmacies, public transport, and banks are scheduled to function as usual.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 13, 2026, 09:44 AM IST|Updated: Aug 13, 2026, 09:52 AM IST
Karnataka Bandh: Security tightened across state over Cauvery water dispute; Schools and banks open
Image Credit: ANI

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