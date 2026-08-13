/Karnataka Bandh: Security tightened across state over Cauvery water dispute; Schools and banks open

A unique protest was witnessed in Koppal on Thursday as Karnataka observed a statewide bandh over the Cauvery water-sharing issue, with protesters offering roses to drivers of Tamil Nadu-origin lorries while urging them not to "provoke" Karnataka amid the ongoing dispute over the release of Cauvery water. The demonstration was held at the Hitnal Toll Gate on the National Highway in Koppal taluk, where activists led by Kerave Yuva Sene leader Vijayakumar stopped Tamil Nadu-origin lorries as part of the bandh.