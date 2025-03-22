Karnataka Bandh Today: From Public Transport, Hospital, And Restaurants - Here’s What’s Closed And What’s Open

Karnataka Bandh March 22: Several pro-Kannada organisations have called from a state-wide 'Bandh' in Karnataka on Saturday to protest against the alleged attack on the bus drivers of Karnataka State Regional Transport Corporation (KSRTC) in Maharashtra who could not speak Marathi.

The Bandh will be witnessed in Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka for 12 hours, from 6 am to 6 pm.

What's Closed?

Buses: According to media reports, the KSRTC and Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) buses may not operate as usual. However, there has been no official suspension of the service.

Educational Institutes: Colleges and schools in the state capital, Bengaluru, could be closed today for security. However, since it is Saturday the institutions might be closed.

Autos/Taxis: The number of taxis and autos available could be less. Additionally, the cab aggregators like Ola and Uber, are also supporting the Bandh which could affect cab services in the state, as per HT.

Entertainment Places: Several media reports also suggested that places like movie theatres and malls might be shut down for security purposes.

What's Open?

Government offices: The government office will remain operational as usual.

Hospitals: The medical shops and hospitals will remain open.

Metro: The metro will remain operational.

Hotels and Restaurants: Delivery apps like Swiggy and Zomato are likely to keep working and delivering food from the open places. In addition, Blinkit and Zepto are expected to be running as well.

Petrol Pumps: The petrol pumps will remain operational as usual.

Railway and Airport: Railway and airport are expected to remain unaffected by the Bandh.

A conductor of KSRTC was allegedly assaulted by people linked with pro-Marathi organisations for not speaking Marathi. The incident happened when the bus was going from Belagavi to Balekundri.

Vatal Nagaraj, the Chairman of Kannada Okkuta (Federation of Kannada Organisations), which is an umbrella body of pro-Kannada and other groups, said that the bandh would be observed on March 22. On the other hand, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday remarked that the government would not support the Bandh.

Furthermore, as per reports, the Bengaluru Police have added additional security forces in some areas where there are chances of protests.