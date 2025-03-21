Karnataka Bandh Tomorrow: Schools, Colleges Closed In Bengaluru On March 22; SSLC Exam Postponement Expected - Check Details

Karnataka Bandh Tomorrow: Kannada Okkuta, a coalition of pro-Kannada organizations, has called for a statewide bandh on Saturday, March 22. The protest is in response to the alleged assault of a state-run bus conductor in Belagavi last month for not speaking Marathi. The 12-hour bandh, set to take place from 6 AM to 6 PM, has been organized by Kannada Okkoota, a coalition of pro-Kannada groups. The protesters are demanding strict action against pro-Marathi organizations, especially the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES), and are urging a ban on groups accused of disturbing regional harmony.

School, colleges to be closed tomorrow

Bengaluru may face partial closures and disruptions in public transport and services as multiple pro-Kannada organizations are expected to support the bandh. Several educational institutions in the city have declared a holiday as a precaution. Public transport, including BMTC and KSRTC buses, could be affected, with some services possibly going off the roads depending on the situation.

Some schools will still conduct exams for lower classes as scheduled. The Associated Managements of Private Unaided Schools in Karnataka confirmed this, stating that any changes could affect students' academic plans. Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, responding to concerns in the Legislative Council, assured that the government does not support the bandh and urged organizers to rethink their decision.

With the bandh nearing, officials are keeping a close watch to avoid major disruptions. The SSLC exams will continue as planned, but schools and students are ready for any schedule changes if needed. The government has encouraged discussions to settle the issue peacefully and maintain harmony in the state.