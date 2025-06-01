Karnataka Horror: 6 Men Gangrape Minor, 5 Arrested

Karnataka Horror: A minor girl from Karnataka's Belagavi was allegedly gangraped. An FIR has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against six accused individuals.

ANI quoted Belagavi Police Commissioner Bhushan Borse as saying, “An FIR has been registered under the POCSO Act at the APMC Police Station. The victim and the accused are originally from Belagavi. The victim is a minor. The case has been registered against six accused persons.”

Borse also informed that the “main accused” befriended the survivor, lured her, and then raped her along with other accused. He said, “The main accused befriended the girl, lured her, and then raped her along with his friends.”

In addition, the accused allegedly recorded the henious act and blackmailed the survivor, which led to further gang rape by three other accused.

“Two of the arrested accused are minors. The main accused, A1 and A2, committed the crime, and the rapes occurred at different locations,” he said Belagavi Police Commissioner.

Karnataka | An FIR has been registered under the POCSO Act at the APMC Police Station. The victim and the accused are originally from Belagavi. The victim is a minor. The case has been registered against six accused persons. The main accused befriended the girl, lured her, and… — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2025

The top cop also stated that five accused persons have already been arrested, and a search operation is underway to apprehend the sixth accused.

(with ANI inputs)