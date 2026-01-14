Karnataka: Biker Dies After Throat Slit By Chinese Manjha On Makar Sankranti

A man who was riding a motor cycle died after his throat was slit by a Chinese manjha ear Nirana Cross on National Highway 65 during Makar Sankranti celebrations in Bidar of Karnataka. Meanwhile, tragic videos of the unfortunate incident reportedly went viral on social media, showing the 48-year-old man attempting to call his family.

The Chinese manjha (string) is which is nearly invisible and becomes hazardous for people riding two-wheelers. Kite flying is a popular and long-standing tradition in the North Karnataka region during the Makara Sankranti festival.

However, in recent years, the increasing use of the Chinese manjha has raised serious safety concerns in the region. These strings are difficult to see, extremely sharp, and have led to fatal accidents involving two-wheeler riders, pedestrians and birds.

According to IANS, the deceased has been identified as Sanjukumar Bombalagi Hosamani, a resident of Bombalagi village in Bidar taluk. After the incident was reported, the authorities sprang into action.

IANS reported, citing the police, that the incident occurred when people were flying kites in the area, and the manjha slit his throat. The impact caused Sanjukumar to lose control and fall off the bike, resulting in his death. A case has been registered at the Manna Ekhelli Police Station, and further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, the police have urged two-wheeler riders to exercise caution during festive occasions, particularly in areas where kite flying is common. The officials have warned that kite strings can pose serious risks and can turn fatal.

Incident Triggers Outrage Online

The videos showing Sanjukumar's struggle before his death have gone viral on social media, raising serious concerns, and the footage has triggered public outrage against authorities for "allowing" the use of Chinese manjha.

IANS reported that in the videos, he is seen bleeding profusely from the neck after sustaining a severe injury. He can be seen attempting to take out his mobile phone and make a call. Sanjukumar also tries to get up, but passersby ask him to remain lying on the road. One of the onlookers attempts to help by placing a piece of cloth on the injury, but is unable to stop the bleeding.

Locals alleged that although an ambulance was called, it arrived late, leading to his death due to excessive blood loss. Following the incident, relatives and locals staged a protest against the authorities and demanded strict action against the use of Chinese manjha.

In response, gram panchayat authorities made public announcements in the area urging people not to use nylon kite strings while flying kites.

(with IANS inputs)