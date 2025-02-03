Karnataka BJP Crisis: Anti-Vijayendra Faction To Push For His Removal In Meeting With Central Leadership

Karnataka Politics: After Congress, the Karnataka BJP is now grappling with internal factionalism. While Congress has long been divided between two major factions—one led by Siddaramaiah and the other by DK Shivakumar—the BJP appears to be heading down a similar path.

A faction of Karnataka BJP leaders, pushing for the removal of state unit chief B.Y. Vijayendra, is set to meet top party leaders in Delhi to press their demand.

Reports indicate that the group, which includes MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi, MP K. Sudhakar, and former legislators Kumar Bangarappa and Aravind Limbavali, will arrive in the national capital on Monday.

"Our matter has now reached Delhi. I will let you know about the decision that will be taken there," Sudhakar told reporters. Before their departure, Jarkiholi and Bangarappa visited the Chamundeshwari temple in Mysuru and sought her blessings for the success of their mission, the sources said.

The campaign against Vijayendra, launched by Vijayapura MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, has gained support of several leaders, including former chief minister D V Sadananda Gowda.

The faction is miffed with Vijayendra for allegedly trying to sideline several senior leaders. Yatnal has trained his guns at Vijayendra and his father -- former chief minister B S Yediyurappa -- claiming that dynastic politics was "gaining credence" in the Karnataka unit, against the party's stand at the national level.