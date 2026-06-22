/Karnataka BJP plans temple swear test for MLAs to expose cross-voting secret

Bengaluru: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to take its internal investigation into alleged cross-voting in Karnataka by its MLAs to the temple town of Dharmasthala. The party says it will use a special legislature party meeting there to find out whether some of its own MLAs voted against party candidates during the recent Legislative Council elections.
Karnataka BJP President BY Vijayendra said on Sunday (June 21) that the meeting could include a process where MLAs take a vow in front of Lord Manjunatha and state whether they were involved in cross-voting. He said that the plan is part of an effort to bring clarity to a matter that has created internal unease within the party.
He said legislators may be asked to give a “pramana” in front of the deity and clarify whether they voted against the party’s official candidates. “We all believe in God. Everyone will have to come to the holy city of Dharmasthala, where the legislature party meeting should be held. There, the truth will come out and the matter should be settled there,” he said while speaking to reporters.
Located on the banks of the Netravati River in Dakshina Kannada district, Dharmasthala is known as an 800-year-old pilgrimage site. The temple is dedicated to Lord Manjunatha, an incarnation of Lord Shiva. Local belief holds that anyone who tells lie in front of the deity faces consequences, a tradition that the BJP leadership is now drawing upon in its proposed meeting.
Vijayendra said media reports and claims on social platforms suggest that at least four BJP MLAs may have cross-voted during the MLC elections. The party has 63 MLAs in the Karnataka Assembly, and the issue has brought all of them under suspicion within party’s internal circles.
According to Vijayendra, the election outcome and voting pattern have created worry among party workers. He said the result has affected internal confidence and raised questions within the cadre about discipline and loyalty.
“This has created doubt over all 63 MLAs,” he said while adding that the matter needs to be resolved without delay. He also said that those found responsible will face action regardless of their position or seniority in the party.
He made it clear that the party leadership is not treating the issue lightly. “Those found guilty will face action, no matter how senior they are,” he said and added that protecting the party’s image is a priority.
The BJP has set up a committee to look into the matter. The panel includes CT Ravi, Mahesh Tenginakai and N Mahesh. Vijayendra also said he has talked to BJP national president Nitin Nabin regarding the issue.
He is expected to travel to Delhi along with Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka to discuss the matter further with central leadership. Senior state leaders, including Vijayendra, Ashoka and state in-charge Radha Mohan Das Agarwal, are also expected to meet party leadership in the national capital as part of ongoing consultations.
The controversy emerged after the ruling Congress won five out of seven seats in the state legislative council elections, while the BJP secured two seats and the JD(S) failed to win any. The vote count has led to the suspicion.
Congress candidates received a total of 151 votes, which is higher than their estimated strength of 140. On the other hand, BJP candidates received 56 votes against a strength of 64 MLAs, while JD(S), which has 18 MLAs, managed 14 votes.
Since the elections were held through a secret ballot system, identifying cross-voting MLAs has not been straightforward. Vijayendra said the secrecy of the voting process has made it difficult to pinpoint those involved, but the party will continue its internal exercise.
The proposed meeting at Dharmasthala is now expected to be an important step in the BJP’s effort to bring clarity to the situation and address concerns raised by party workers over the election outcome.
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