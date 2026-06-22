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Karnataka BJP plans temple swear test for MLAs to expose cross-voting secret

The party leadership has decided to move the inquiry into a temple setting, where lawmakers may be asked to publicly affirm their voting conduct. Senior leaders say the process is aimed at bringing internal clarity after disputed election results within the state unit.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jun 22, 2026, 08:32 AM IST|Updated: Jun 22, 2026, 08:32 AM IST
Karnataka BJP plans temple swear test for MLAs to expose cross-voting secret
Image Credit: Karnataka BJP President BY Vijayendra. (Photo: ANI)

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