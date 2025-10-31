'Do You Know Who I Am?' The 3 Words That Triggered A Brutal Toll Gate Assault Caught On CCTV | VIDEO

A CCTV video from the Kannooli toll gate in Karnataka has surfaced, which shows the son of a local political leader allegedly assaulting toll staff members after he was denied free passage.

Son of BJP Leader Identified as Alleged Assailant

The police had identified the man at the center of the controversy as Samarth Gowda Patil, son of Vijugowda Patil, a BJP leader and former candidate from the Babaleshwar constituency.

"Do you know who my father is?"

Karnataka BJP leader Vijayagouda Patil’s son Samarthgouda Patil thrashes toll staffer for asking him to pay toll fee & saying he doesn't know who his father Vijayagouda was. Incident at the Vijayapura–Kalaburagi toll near Kannolli. pic.twitter.com/NV78bcD2x4 — Deepak Bopanna (@dpkBopanna) October 30, 2025

The ordeal started when a vehicle carrying Samarth Gowda Patil stopped at the toll plaza. The man asked to let his vehicle through without having to pay the toll, reportedly identifying himself as the son of the prominent local politician, according to accounts by toll workers.

Argument Turns Violent Over Free Pass Demand

The viral footage shows Samarth getting into an argument with the staff where he is heard saying, "Do you know who I am? I am the son of BJP leader Vijugowda Patil.”

The situation further escalated when a toll staff reportedly asked, “Which Vijugowda?”, prompting the argument to turn violent. In the video, Samarth is seen coming out of the car and physically assaulting one of the employees, identified as Sangappa, by pushing, slapping, and hitting him.

Another person from the car is also seen joining the attack before other toll workers intervened. Sangappa was later taken to the Sindagi Taluk Hospital for treatment of his injuries. Police initiate verification process; no formal complaint filed Police have confirmed the authenticity of the video and are gathering information on who was involved. Further investigation will follow from here. At the same time, however, police also clarified that no formal complaint has been received so far from the toll staff regarding the incident.

