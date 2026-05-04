Karnataka bypolls: BJP leads in Davanagere South, Congress ahead in Bagalkot

Bengaluru: The counting of votes for two Assembly segments in Karnataka -- Davanagere South and Bagalkot -- where by-elections were held, began on Monday. The results are crucial for both the ruling Congress party and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In the much-awaited Davanagere South constituency, BJP’s Srinivasa T. Dasakariyappa is leading over Congress candidate Samarth Mallikarjun. Srinivasa has polled 3,711 votes, while Samarth Mallikarjun has secured 3,134 votes after the first round of counting. There are a total of 21 rounds of counting.

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In the Bagalkot Assembly segment, at the end of the second round of counting, Congress candidate Umesh Meti has taken a lead of more than 5,000 votes over BJP candidate Veeranna Charantimath. Umesh Meti has secured 10,996 votes, while Veeranna Charantimath has polled 5,980 votes. There are a total of 23 rounds of counting.

In Bagalkot, the by-election was held following the untimely demise of H.Y. Meti. His son, Umesh Meti, is in a direct contest against the BJP’s Veeranna Charantimath. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah campaigned extensively for the Congress candidate.

The counting of votes began at 8 a.m. and will be conducted in 23 rounds across 14 tables. Bagalkot Deputy Commissioner Sangappa said that all preparations had been made for the counting process. A total of 63 counting personnel have been deployed, and all necessary arrangements are in place.

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Candidates and election agents arrived at the counting centre by 7 a.m., and the strongroom was opened in their presence.

The Davanagere South bypoll was necessitated by the death of veteran Congress leader Shamanur Shivashankarappa. The party fielded his grandson, Samarth Mallikarjun, as its candidate, while the BJP nominated Srinivasa T. Dasakariyappa, a party leader from the oppressed classes.

Following allegations of anti-party activities, Congress removed two MLCs from party positions after announcing its candidate. The prestige of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar is at stake, while the BJP is hoping to secure its first victory in this Assembly segment.

Election Officer Santosh Kumar and Deputy Commissioner G.M. Gangadharaswamy reviewed the preparations in Davanagere. The strongroom was opened in the presence of the candidates’ agents.

A total of 14 tables have been set up for counting. Postal ballots were counted before 8 a.m., and counting of EVMs began at 8:30 a.m. The results will be declared after a total of 21 rounds at least. Each table has four staff members, including a micro observer, and all tables are under CCTV surveillance.