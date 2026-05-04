Karnataka bypolls: Congress secures leads in both Assembly segments; celebrations begin in Bagalkot

Bengaluru: The counting of votes for two Assembly segments in Karnataka -- Davanagere South and Bagalkot -- where bye-elections were held, were progressing well on Monday. According to latest official statistics, the Congress is leading in both segments, after initial setback in Davanagere South segment.

The Congress party workers have begun celebrations in Bagalkot segment as the candidate has maintained more than 15,000 votes and counting of only four rounds is remaining.

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Earlier, the BJP was leading by 3,925 votes in Davanagere South and the ruling Congress party had obtained leads by 10,321 votes in the initial rounds. Currently, the Congress candidate Samarth Mallikarjun is leading by 3,986 votes in Davanagere South and Umesh Meti, the Congress candidate in Bagalkot is leading by 15,235 votes.

The results are crucial for both the ruling Congress party and the Opposition BJP.

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In the much-awaited Davanagere South constituency, BJP’s Srinivasa T. Dasakariyappa's is trailing against Congress candidate Samarth Mallikarjun. Srinivasa has polled 26,544 while Samarth Mallikarjun has secured 30,530 votes after the ninth round of counting. There are a total of 21 rounds of counting.

In the Bagalkot Assembly segment, at the end of the 19th round of counting, Congress candidate Umesh Meti has maintained a good lead of 15,235 votes over BJP candidate Veeranna Charantimath. Umesh Meti has secured 78,482 votes, while Veeranna Charantimath has polled 63,607 votes. There are a total of 23 rounds of counting.

In Bagalkot, the bye-election was held following the untimely demise of H.Y. Meti. His son, Umesh Meti, is in a direct contest against the BJP’s Veeranna Charantimath. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah campaigned extensively for the Congress candidate.

The counting of votes began at 8 A.M. and will be conducted in 23 rounds across 14 tables. Bagalkot Deputy Commissioner Sangappa said that all preparations had been made for the counting process. A total of 63 counting personnel have been deployed, and all necessary arrangements are in place.

The Davanagere South bypoll was necessitated by the death of veteran Congress leader Shamanur Shivashankarappa. The party fielded his grandson, Samarth Mallikarjun, as its candidate, while the BJP nominated Srinivasa T. Dasakariyappa, a party leader from the oppressed classes.

Following allegations of anti-party activities, Congress removed two MLCs from party positions after announcing its candidate. The prestige of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar is at stake, while the BJP is hoping to secure its first victory in this Assembly segment.

Election Officer Santosh Kumar and Deputy Commissioner G.M. Gangadharaswamy reviewed the preparations in Davanagere. The strongroom was opened in the presence of the candidates’ agents.