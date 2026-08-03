Two months after becoming the Chief Minister of Karnataka, DK Shivakumar expanded his cabinet on Monday by inducting 20 ministers. Twenty new MLAs on Monday took oath as ministers in Karnataka government. The Chief Minister expanded his Cabinet to its full strength after much of speculations around the names.
The newly inducted ministers were sworn in at an official oath-taking ceremony held at Lok Bhavan in Bengaluru, following Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's approval of the Cabinet expansion. With these additions, the strength of the state ministry has reached its maximum permissible limit of 34 members, including the Chief Minister.
List of Ministers Sworn In:
P M Narendraswamy
Shivaraj Tangadagi
Rudrappa Lamani
K S Basavanthappa
B Nagendra
T Raghumoorthy
B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan
Rizwan Arshad
Santosh Lad
Madhu Bangarappa
Putturangashetty
S S Mallikarjun
Dr Ajay Singh
N Chaluvaraya Swamy
K M Shivalinge Gowda
H C Balakrishna
Gayathri Shanthegowda
Basavaraj Rayareddi
Vijayanand Kashappanavar
Laxman Savadi
Addressing reporters after taking oath, Congress leader N Chaluvarayaswamy said, "Our Chief Minister D K Shivakumar ji and our leader Rahul Gandhi ji, along with the Congress high command, have selected my name. I am truly thankful to all of them. Whatever responsibility the Chief Minister gives me, I will justify it and do my best to fulfil it..."
Further, Congress leader PM Narendraswamy expressed happiness after taking oath as a Minister in Shivakumar-led government and said would work to form the government in the future 2028 elections.
"I am happy to take the oath as a minister...We will work together to strengthen the party and form the government in the future 2028 elections. At the same time, our dream is to see our leader Rahul Gandhi become the Prime Minister of the country in 2029..." said Narendraswamy.
Earlier today, Congress high command approved the expansion of the Shivakumar-led Karnataka Cabinet, clearing the names of 20 ministers, including one woman, Gayathri Shanthegowda. There were 12 new faces, while 8 incumbent ministers were retained in the new cabinet composition.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge approved the induction of all 20 MLAs as ministers. The Congress high command approved G S Patil as the new Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly and A S Ponnanna as the Deputy Speaker. Saleem Ahmed has been named Chairman of the Karnataka Legislative Council, while Umashree has been appointed Deputy Chairperson.
Before the swearing-in ceremony, Congress MLAs Yashavantarayagouda V Patil from Indi and Belur Gopalakrishna from Sagar resigned from the Karnataka Legislative Assembly after they were left out of the Cabinet expansion.
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