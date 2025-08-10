Karnataka Chief Poll Officer Seeks Proof From Rahul Gandhi Over Double-Voting Claim, Says 'Provide Relevant Documents '

Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) V. Anbukumar has issued a notice to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, seeking evidence for his claim that a woman named Shakun Rani voted twice during elections.

The notice addressed to Rahul Gandhi said, "In your press conference, you have stated that the documents shown in your presentation are from the records of the Election Commission of India. You said: 'This is EC data'. You have also stated that as per the records given by the polling officer, Smt. Shakun Rani has voted twice. You have said; 'Es ID card per do baar vote laga hai, wo jo tick hai, polling booth ke officer ki hai". (Two votes are given in this Voter ID card. The tick is made by the polling officer)."

The Election body stated that MS has voted only once during the election not twice.

"On inquiry, Smt. Shakun Rani has stated that she has voted only once and not twice, as alleged by you," the CEO stated.

"Therefore, you are kindly requested to provide the relevant documents based on which you have concluded that Smt. Shakun Rani or anyone else has voted twice, so that a detailed inquiry can be undertaken by this office," the CEO said.

Earlier, while addressing a massive gathering during the 'Our Vote, Our Right, Our Fight' rally, Rahul Gandhi had demanded that the Election Commission provide the electronic voters' list for the past 10 years along with video recordings.