Karnataka: Chikkaballapur Driver Dies By Suicide, Names BJP MP K Sudhakar In Note

New Delhi: A police case has been registered against BJP MP K Sudhakar and two others, Nagesh and Manjunath, after a 30-year-old driver named M Babu died by suicide, leaving behind a note accusing them of deceit. The incident has sent shockwaves through Chikkaballapur district.

According to the police, Babu alleged in his note that Sudhakar and Nagesh cheated him out of Rs 25 lakh by promising a government job. He also claimed that a zilla parishad accounts assistant harassed him, pushing him towards suicide.

Babu had been working as a contract driver for the chief accounts officer in the local zilla panchayat for over six years.

The police received a call around 8:30 am about a man hanging from a tree near the Chikkaballapur Deputy Commissioner's office. Based on the complaint filed by Babu's wife, Shilpa, the authorities filed a First Information Report (FIR) against Sudhakar, Nagesh, and Manjunath, charging them with financial fraud, abetment to suicide, and violations under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Sudhakar expressed sorrow over Babu's death but denied any involvement, stating, "I heard about the suicide at the DC office in Chikkaballapura. It has deeply saddened me. I offer my condolences to the family. I have never seen or met this person, Babu, in my public life." He added that he has helped many young people find jobs and couldn't understand why his name appeared in the note.

Superintendent of Police Kushal Chouksey said, "These are serious allegations. A thorough investigation will determine whether the MP was directly involved or if his name was misused. We are examining all angles."

The investigation is currently underway to determine the extent of Sudhakar's involvement.