Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar’s 15-day action plan, mandates direct ground monitoring across all departments

Newly appointed Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday unveiled a broad administrative roadmap in Bengaluru, directing officials to adopt a positive approach, ensure time-bound delivery of governance priorities, and maintain transparency, accountability, and grassroots engagement across all departments.

While reviewing progress with senior bureaucrats, Shivakumar said the government won’t favour anyone based on religion, caste, or influence. “We will be transparent. Whichever officer solves people’s problems will be supported,” he assured, asking everyone to adopt a truly positive approach.

He instructed all departments to prepare a detailed action plan within 15 days and ensure strict accountability in carrying it out.

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Secretaries were told to regularly visit districts and taluks, hold meetings on the ground, and personally monitor the progress of government schemes and public issues.

Also Read: DK Shivakumar sworn in as Karnataka CM; G Parmeshwara becomes deputy CM

The Chief Minister also expressed concern that no eligible citizen should be deprived of their voting rights. He asked officials to create proper awareness, maintain accurate documentation, and strictly follow voter enumeration procedures to prevent any disenfranchisement.

On the public grievance front, he announced a dedicated mechanism within the administration to handle protests and complaints in an organised way, including assessing their legal validity.

Regarding funds, Shivakumar pointed out that CSR contributions worth around Rs 8,000 to 8,500 crore need to be properly tracked and utilised. He stressed giving top priority to education infrastructure, especially building new schools, to reduce the migration of students to Bengaluru for studies.

“I will soon release the guidelines for the CSR policy, which has already been approved by the Cabinet,” he said.

He added that panchayats should identify suitable locations for projects and provide necessary details to the government.

“Our priority is primary education and school buildings. We should prevent migration to Bengaluru for educational purposes. We’ll share more details in the next 5-6 days.”

Stressing the importance of clean governance, he directed ministers, MLAs, and officials not to give in to any external pressure while making decisions or giving approvals.

On law and order, he called for special police squads in every taluk to keep criminal activities in check and closely monitor anti-social elements.

DK Shivakumar also voiced his dissatisfaction with the functioning of Karnataka Bhavan in Delhi. He said he would personally visit Delhi soon to review its operations, hold meetings with Union government officials from Karnataka, and even engage with retired officers to see how they can contribute to the state.

On welfare schemes, he made it clear that there would be no revision of the guarantee schemes. However, he acknowledged that some people are misusing subsidised electricity connections for commercial purposes and said this issue would be addressed.

Concluding the meeting, the Chief Minister reiterated his commitment to a free, fair, and corruption-free administration and sought full cooperation from officials and all stakeholders to make it a reality.

(with ANI inputs)