Karnataka CM Post Row: As DKS vs Siddaramaiah Cold War Intensifies, Congress To Appoint New CM?

Buzz about a tussle for the Karnataka Chief Minister’s post is making the rounds in political circles. As the speculation grows, the party’s high command — Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge — has avoided giving any clear answers. At the centre of the discussion is an alleged internal “pact” between the current Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah, and his deputy, D.K. Shivakumar.

Congress' senior leader Kharge on Wednesday stated that the party high command, which includes him, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi, and Rajya Sabha MP Sonia Gandhi, will “deliberate” and “resolve” the speculations around the Karnataka Chief Ministerial post.

What Is The Internal "Pact"?

The buzz around a change in Karnataka government leadership is fueled by the alleged "power-sharing pact" of 2023 between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, which has been cited frequently in political circles.

According to a report by India Today, the alleged internal pact suggested that the two top leaders — the CM and his deputy — would share the Chief Minister’s post. Under this arrangement, each leader would serve as CM for 2.5 years.

Siddaramaiah took oath as Karnataka Chief Minister on May 20, and the agreed-upon 2.5-year period concluded on November 20.

DK Shivakumar's Reaction To Tussle Rumours

Amid the ongoing leadership tussle within Karnataka's ruling Congress, Deputy Chief Minister and state unit chief D.K. Shivakumar had travelled to the Bengaluru International Airport on Tuesday in the same car as party President Mallikarjun Kharge. This intensified the speculation in state political circles.

Incidentally, Shivakumar, asked by the media why he had not met Kharge during the latter’s stay in Bengaluru, responded: "I met him in Delhi the day before yesterday. Is it appropriate to meet him too many times? I don’t want to trouble him. I will take his time if I need to meet him."

IANS quoted him as saying, "You (the media) are standing at our doorstep and reporting every move of ours. Whether we enter our house or drink tea is also being reported. We have no issues among ourselves, but we are troubled by the media."

Shivakumar has also attempted to downplay the tensions, declaring that Siddaramaiah’s word is "final" and describing him as a "great asset" to the party. In addition, he has also defended the Delhi trips by MLAs from his camp while highlighting that ministers and MLAs from Siddaramaiah’s camp have also been visiting Delhi.

Mallikarjun Kharge's Response

On Nov 23, Kharge had met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and held a lengthy discussion. Now, speaking with ANI on Wednesday about the speculations, Kharge said, “Only the people there can say what the government is doing there. But I would like to say that we will resolve such issues. People in the High Command - Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and I will sit together and deliberate on this...We will give the mediation that is required."

What Is Siddaramaiah's Response?

Earlier, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah stated that he, along with Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, will accept and act according to the decision of the Congress high command.

Speaking to reporters, Siddaramaiah said, "D.K. Shivakumar and I should abide by the decision of the party high command. Whatever the high command decides, D.K. Shivakumar and I should agree. We will act according to the decision of the party high command."

What's Next?

Kharge is likely to discuss the ongoing political crisis with Rahul Gandhi after reaching Delhi. At the same time, according to IANS, Shivakumar is reportedly firm on his demand for the Chief Minister’s post.

While both leaders have left the decision to the party high command, there has been no final — or even clear — word from the top leadership. With the Congress still reeling from the Bihar debacle, taking a decisive step in Karnataka might seem like a politically sensitive move.

