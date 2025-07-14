Karnataka CM Post Tussle: As Siddaramaiah, DKS Fight It Out, BJP Alleges 'Horse Trading'

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday levelled serious allegations against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar, accusing them of attempting to lure Congress MLAs amid growing speculation of a power struggle within the ruling party.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi claimed that both leaders are engaged in what he described as “horse trading,” using money and influence to secure support from Congress legislators in an apparent bid to control the top post in the state.

“DK Shivakumar and CM Siddaramaiah are engaged in horse trading. Siddaramaiah claims to have more support. He is trying to mobilise MLAs’ support with money and power. We intend that they should complete a five-year term as they have the full mandate,” Joshi told the news agency ANI.

“Horses are ready for sale in the market, and buyers are also ready. I want to make it clear that earlier, we were short of nine seats and were the single largest party. The mandate was with us. Now they have the mandate and should run the government without any problem. The Congress High Command is weak. Now, the situation is such that the one who gets MLA support will be the CM. Hence, both DCM DK Shivakumar and CM Siddaramaiah are involved in the trading of horses,” he added.

The remarks come as internal rumblings within the Congress grow louder, despite the party leadership’s repeated denials of any leadership change. Calls for Deputy CM DK Shivakumar’s elevation have gained momentum, with at least two Congress MLAs openly backing him for the chief minister's post.

Senior Congress leader and former minister Tanveer Sait said the party should be open to leadership changes, while MLA HA Iqbal Hussain recently sparked speculation by stating that Shivakumar could be made chief minister “within two to three months.”

The Congress high command, however, has continued to dismiss such talk. Party president Mallikarjun Kharge recently clarified that no leadership reshuffle is on the table and assured that any such development would be formally communicated to the media.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA Vijayanand Kashappanavar hit back at the BJP, accusing the opposition party of plotting to destabilize the government by using central agencies to intimidate lawmakers.

“You are seeing ED, CBI raids. Why are they happening? It is to be feared that, if they don't go to the BJP, they will be raided. Such fear is there among all MLAs, including me. Let them do anything, I’m ready for it,” Kashappanavar said,

“The BJP has prepared a list of 55 MLAs to threaten them with CBI raids. The BJP agents have been sent to several (Congress) MLAs’ houses already to threaten them that if they don’t join their party, ED and CBI raids will be done against them, as there were illegal assets in their name. I won’t fear such things,” he added.

Amid these developments, reports suggest that an internal review is underway within the Congress over ministerial performance and corruption-related complaints. However, no official confirmation has come from either the state government or the party’s central leadership.

Despite the Congress's public attempts to present a united front, the growing chorus around a leadership shift continues to fuel political uncertainty in Karnataka.