Karnataka CM Race: Before Leaving For Delhi, DK Shivakumar's Strong Message To Congress

With the Karnataka Chief Minister's decision to shift to Delhi from Bengaluru, former CM Siddaramaiah has already arrived in the national capital and state Congress chief DK Shivakumar will be landing later today. While the Congress Legislature Party left the decision to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, several reports have claimed that Siddaramaiah will be the next CM while DK will be his deputy. On the other hand, Siddaramaiah is firm on his demand for the Chief Minister's post, claimed reports.

Interacting with the media at his residence before leaving for Delhi, Shivakumar sent a strong veiled message to the party. "I'm a single man, I believe in one thing that a single man with courage makes a majority. I have proved it....I don't want to disclose what all has happened in the last five years and in future, at an appropriate time, I will disclose it....When all our MLAs left the party (2019 JD(S)-Cong coalition govt), I didn't lose my heart. I had taken responsibility. Today, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has stakes in the state," said Shivakumar.

The Karnataka Congress president said that he will leave for Delhi after attending a private event to mark his birthday. "There is a private event today, it is my birthday. I am attending the private event. After that, I will go to Delhi today. We have given a one-line decision. On top of this, some have said personally. I don't care about whose number, 136 (including one independent) seats have come under my presidency. I had many dreams. There was a lot to organize. Congress high command called me and Siddaramaiah to Delhi. We don't have the personal number, 136 is the Congress party's number," he said.

Shivakumar further said that Sonia Gandhi and Kharge had given him the post of president and he had promised to them to deliver Karnataka which he did. "I had given word to Mallikarjuna Kharge...I promised that I will bring the party to power. Not talking about anyone's claim, I am a single man. I believe in confidence in courage. Be courageous when defeated, and be generous when victorious. Kharge has authority over state politics. Sonia Gandhi has confidence in Rahul Gandhi. We will leave the matter to them," he said.

Senior Congress leaders are in Delhi to decide the next chief minister of Karnataka. The Congress party is in a dilemma as both - Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah are popular faces and the party may not be wanting to upset any of them. The next Karnataka Chief Minister is likely to take oath on May 18.