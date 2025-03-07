Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Says State 'Naxal-Free', Announces To Disband Anti-Naxal Force

BENGALURU: Karnataka's Anti-Naxal Force (ANF) will be disbanded as the state has become 'free' of the outlawed members, state Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday. He made the announcement while presenting the state budget for FY 2025-26. He also announced strengthening of the Cyber Crime Division.

Law and order plays an important role in the economic development of the state, he said, adding zero tolerance policy has been adopted against those who disrupt social harmony and strict and decisive action is being taken. "Six underground naxals have surrendered before the naxal surrender and rehabilitation programme committee during our government tenure. With this, Karnataka has become naxal-free and hence the anti-naxal force will be disbanded," Siddaramaiah said.

He said the surrendered naxals will be brought to the social mainstream and to provide basic facilities in the affected areas, a special package of Rs 10 crore will be formulated. Further, the Bengaluru Safe City project has been implemented at a cost of Rs 667 crore, the CM said. As part of the project, 7,500 cameras have been installed across the city, while 10 drones and 560 body-worn cameras have been provided.

A total of 60 women outposts have been set up across the city to foster a public sense of security among women and ensure prompt police assistance for women and children who are victims of crime, he said. Seven police station buildings will be completed and dedicated to the public.

With an aim to increase mobility, the budget proposed Rs 50 crore under the Police Mobility Scheme for the procurement of 1000 new vehicles, benefiting the Home Department. The government is committed towards taking stringent action against the growing cyber-crimes and narcotic drugs consumption and peddling. In this regard, Siddaramaiah said, the Cyber Crime Division will be strengthened with a grant of Rs 5 crore.

Two Indian Reserve Battalions will be established at Kudugurki near Nandi Hills and in KGF, he said, adding a grant of Rs 80 crore has been provided for this purpose. For effective policing of Bengaluru city the number of police divisions will be increased from 8 to 11. Four more bomb detection and disposal squads will be set up at Bellary, Davanagere, Mysuru and Bengaluru Central Zones.

An allocation of Rs 100 crore will be provided for development of basic infrastructure under Prison Department, the CM announced. Also, expansion and modernization of Karnataka State Fire and Emergency Services Department will be taken up at a cost of Rs 330 crore under the 15th Finance Commission grants, he said.