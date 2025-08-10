Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Urges PM Modi For More Central Funds For Development

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, on Sunday, appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give precedence to Karnataka in terms of allocation of funds.

He spoke after inaugurating the Yellow Line of the Metro project, laying the foundation stone for the third phase of Metro project in Bengaluru. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah turning towards Prime Minister Modi reiterated, "I make this request to Prime Minister, that the priority has to be given to Karnataka, like how Maharashtra and Gujarat are given."

Asking the dignitaries on the stage why they are laughing over his statement, the Chief Minister said that he is only requesting for additional assistance to Karnataka from the Central government.

Talking about the Metro project in Bengaluru city, CM Siddaramaiah added, "The state government is providing 87.37 per cent of the funds for the Metro project, while the Central government’s share is only 12.63 per cent." The Central government's partnership has also contributed to the implementation of the Bengaluru Metro project, he said.

"The Central government provides financial and technical assistance for the Metro project. The state government has contributed Rs 25,387 crore for phases 1, 2, 2A, 2B, and 3 of the Metro project. In addition, an extra Rs 3,987 crore has been provided as loan repayment assistance. So far, Rs 59,139 crore has been allocated for the Metro projects.

The state government's responsibility is 87.37 per cent, while the Central government's contribution from its treasury is only 12.63 per cent. The Central government has provided only Rs 7,468.86 crore," he added. "It was agreed that the Karnataka government and Central government would invest on a 50:50 basis.

However, funds from the Central government have come mostly as loans, which the state government and Metro authorities must repay with interest. This has placed a burden of 87.37 per cent on the state," the Chief Minister said. Improving connectivity and making Bengaluru a global attractive city is a major step for us all to be proud of, he added.

"With the inauguration of the Yellow Line, Bengaluru Metro now has a total operational length of 96.1 km, making it the longest Metro network in South India. This is a proud moment for every Kannadiga and proof of our commitment to development," CM Siddaramaiah said.

He requested the Central government to provide more funds for Bengaluru's development and the nation's progress. There is mutual cooperation between the Central and state governments to provide better facilities to citizens, and he (PM Modi) expressed confidence that this partnership will grow stronger, the CM said.

"The newly inaugurated Yellow Line, costing Rs 7,160 crore, connects key IT and technology hubs in Bengaluru, providing safe and fast travel for thousands of professionals, employees, and students. It is expected to serve nearly 3.5 lakh commuters daily. This is expected to greatly improve the severe traffic problems around Central Silk Board and Jayadeva Hospital," he added.

"The Yellow Line also connects major biotech and IT hubs and provides easy access to important hospitals and industrial areas. The double-decker flyover constructed with state government funding from Ragigudda to Central Silk Board will improve traffic flow at one of Bengaluru's busiest junctions.

This is an example of the state government's efforts to find solutions to Bengaluru's traffic issues," CM Siddaramaiah said. "Increasing urbanisation and population put tremendous pressure on city roads.

Nearly nine lakh passengers use Bengaluru Metro services daily. With the addition of the Yellow Line, the number of commuters is expected to exceed 12.5 lakh," he added. "There is still a long way to go on the Bengaluru Metro route. With the operation of the second phase of the project, we will have a total of 117 km of Metro connectivity, allowing 15 lakh people to travel by Metro daily," CM Siddaramaiah said.

"Phase 2A and 2B, which includes a 58 km route connecting Outer Ring Road and the airport at a cost of Rs 15,131 crore, will be completed by December 2027. This route will connect the international airport to Bengaluru city," he added. "Phase 3, a 44.65 km route costing Rs 15,611 crore, will further improve Bengaluru's connectivity. Civil work for this has started recently," he stressed.

"Feasibility studies are underway for Phase 4, which involves constructing a 53 km double-decker-cum-Metro route," he said. "By 2030, the goal is to complete 220 km of metro routes in Bengaluru city, providing infrastructure for 30 lakh daily commuters," he emphasised.

Private organisations such as Infosys Foundation, Biocon, and Delta Electronics have partnered in constructing Metro stations, he said. He (PM Modi) expressed confidence that public-private partnerships will strengthen Bengaluru's development efforts in the future, he added.

"Karnataka contributes 35-40 per cent to the country's IT exports, with Bengaluru's share being significant. The state also accounts for more than 40 per cent of electronics and R&D exports.

In this context, the government has formulated projects worth more than Rs 1.35 lakh crore, allocating resources to develop Bengaluru as a model city.

Several projects are already underway," CM Siddaramaiah said. He appealed to the Central government to join hands in Bengaluru's development, which significantly contributes to the nation's economy.