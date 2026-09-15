/Karnataka Congress chief calls Umar Khalid ‘nationalist’; BJP hits back over remarks

Karnataka Congress chief B.K. Hariprasad on Tuesday called imprisoned activist Umar Khalid a “nationalist” and criticised the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) for opposing a proposed screening of a documentary about him at the National Law School of India University (NLSIU) in Bengaluru.
“Umar Khalid is a nationalist. And ABVP has no right to speak about Umar Khalid because ABVP adores Nathuram Godse, who is anti-national; the first terrorist of the country. They have no moral right or moral ethics to speak about Umar Khalid,” Hariprasad told reporters.
His remarks came amid a row over the proposed screening of filmmaker Lalit Vachani’s documentary Prisoner No. 626710 is Present. The film was scheduled to be screened at NLSIU on September 14 by the university’s student organisation, the Law and Society Committee (Law Soc).
The ABVP in Bengaluru had demanded that the screening be cancelled, while NLSIU later said the event had been rescheduled due to “logistical” and “security considerations”.
The screening was being organised in solidarity with Khalid and to mark six years since his imprisonment without trial under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in connection with the 2020 Delhi riots.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) strongly criticised Hariprasad’s remarks. BJP MP Sambit Patra called the statement “deeply condemnable” and questioned the Congress leader’s description of Khalid as a nationalist.
“Today, the kind of statement made by Karnataka Congress President B. K. Hariprasad is deeply condemnable. In the context of ABVP opposing a documentary screening on Umar Khalid at the National Law School of India University, B.K. Hariprasad referred to Umar Khalid as a nationalist. B.K. Hariprasad claimed that Umar Khalid is a nationalist while raising questions over the credentials of the ABVP,” Patra told reporters.
Patra referred to the UAPA case against Khalid and the Supreme Court’s decision on his bail plea.
“Just think about it: this is the same Umar Khalid. During the Citizenship Amendment Act protests in February 2020, so many people were killed in Delhi. A case was filed under the UAPA. The matter was heard across multiple courts; even in February 2026, just a few months ago, the Supreme Court rejected Umar Khalid's bail plea. Look at the sympathy the Congress party harbours for that very Umar Khalid -- they are calling him a nationalist!” Patra added.
The BJP MP also attacked the Congress over its past interactions with Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik, accusing the party of pursuing “appeasement”.
“This is the same Congress party that once invited Yasin Malik and embraced him, and former PM late Manmohan Singh had, in a sense, even honoured him. So Yasin Maliks and Umar Khalids are the nationalists for the Congress party, while they have always demeaned the core ideology of India. This is what the Congress party has reduced itself to in appeasement,” Patra said.
He further said the people of Karnataka and India would give a “fitting reply” to the Congress over its alleged association with Malik.
(With IANS inputs)
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