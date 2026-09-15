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Karnataka Congress chief calls Umar Khalid ‘nationalist’; BJP hits back over remarks

His remarks came amid a row over the proposed screening of filmmaker Lalit Vachani’s documentary Prisoner No. 626710 is Present. The film was scheduled to be screened at NLSIU on September 14 by the university’s student organisation, the Law and Society Committee (Law Soc).

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 15, 2026, 05:10 PM IST|Updated: Sep 15, 2026, 05:10 PM IST
Karnataka Congress chief calls Umar Khalid ‘nationalist’; BJP hits back over remarks
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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Karnataka Congress chief calls Umar Khalid ‘nationalist’; BJP hits back over remarks
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