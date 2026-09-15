/Karnataka Congress chief calls Umar Khalid ‘nationalist’; BJP hits back over remarks

“Just think about it: this is the same Umar Khalid. During the Citizenship Amendment Act protests in February 2020, so many people were killed in Delhi. A case was filed under the UAPA. The matter was heard across multiple courts; even in February 2026, just a few months ago, the Supreme Court rejected Umar Khalid's bail plea. Look at the sympathy the Congress party harbours for that very Umar Khalid -- they are calling him a nationalist!” Patra added.