Karnataka Congress Leader’s Abusive Remarks Against Woman Civic Official Spark Outrage

Alleged audio recordings of a Congress leader from Karnataka’s Chikkaballapur district abusing and threatening a woman Municipal Commissioner over the removal of a banner have triggered widespread outrage across the state on Wednesday.

The controversy, reportedly linked to the removal of an unauthorised banner, has emerged as a major embarrassment for the ruling Congress party.

The development comes close on the heels of a recent clash between BJP and Congress workers in Ballari over a banner dispute, which led to the death of a Congress worker. Even as the Congress-led government was yet to fully recover from that episode, the fresh allegations involving the harassment of a senior woman official have further fuelled public anger.

The incident allegedly involves local Congress leader Rajeev Gowda, who is accused of verbally abusing and issuing threats to Sidlaghatta Municipal Commissioner Amrutha Gowda during a phone call.

Rajeev Gowda is a KPCC state coordinator and had earlier contested, unsuccessfully, from the Sidlaghatta Assembly constituency.

According to the complaint, the leader was furious over the removal of a banner that had been illegally installed in the middle of the road. Municipal authorities reportedly removed the banner following an accident, after which the abusive calls were allegedly made.

In her complaint, the Municipal Commissioner stated that Gowda issued grave threats during the conversation, allegedly saying, “I will set you on fire, beat you with slippers, and incite riots.”

In one of the purported audio clips, Gowda is allegedly heard questioning the officer about who ordered the banner’s removal and threatening to set the area on fire if it was not reinstalled. He is also heard warning, “Otherwise, I will show who I am.”

The woman officer, addressing him respectfully as “sir”, asks him to mind his language and explains that the banner was removed after an accident and is currently kept at the municipal office.

Gowda is then allegedly heard responding aggressively, saying he would “stop being human” if he came there and that “everyone would be chased out of the taluk.”

When the officer points out that the banner had been installed without permission, the conversation reportedly escalated further. Gowda allegedly warned that no one would be able to work if he decided so and continued to use abusive language, despite repeated requests from the officer to refrain from doing so.

He is also allegedly heard threatening that officers would be beaten with slippers and claiming he would bring people from all wards to demonstrate this.

In another purported audio clip, Gowda is allegedly heard warning the officer against disconnecting the call, threatening consequences if the banner was not reinstalled. He reportedly claimed he was exercising restraint only because someone from his community was present and warned that he would mobilise people, stage a protest, and force officials to flee the area.

The clip also allegedly contains caste-related remarks, with Gowda warning that he would “teach her a lesson” about responsibility and threatening violence if unauthorised banners were removed in the future. The officer is heard questioning what he meant by having officials beaten.

The incident has snowballed into a major political controversy, with the BJP demanding Rajeev Gowda’s arrest under the Goonda Act.

(With Inputs From IANS)