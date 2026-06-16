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  • /Karnataka Congress Minister Priyank Kharge questions RSS over registration; Mohan Bhagwat slams 'secrecy' narrative

Karnataka Congress Minister Priyank Kharge questions RSS over registration; Mohan Bhagwat slams 'secrecy' narrative

According to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, the allegations are merely political maneuvers designed to hamper the Sangh’s outreach and plant doubts in the public mind—a strategy he claims will fail.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Akash Sinha
Published: Jun 16, 2026, 08:34 AM IST|Updated: Jun 16, 2026, 08:34 AM IST
Karnataka Congress Minister Priyank Kharge questions RSS over registration; Mohan Bhagwat slams 'secrecy' narrative
Image Credit: Image: ANI

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