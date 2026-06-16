/Karnataka Congress Minister Priyank Kharge questions RSS over registration; Mohan Bhagwat slams 'secrecy' narrative

Karnataka Congress Minister Priyank Kharge continued his tirade against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s ideological mention Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and questioned the Sangh over being unregistered even after 100 years of existence. On the other hand, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said that the Sangh has already faced bans and similar challenges in the past and it shows that the governments recognises its existence.
Defending an open letter he addressed to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge asserted on Monday that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh must directly address the legal and constitutional questions he has raised.
"I am very clear. I have raised some legal issues, I have asked some Constitutional questions. Let Mr Mohan Bhagwat answer, let the RSS answer," Kharge told reporters, emphasizing that the burden of clarity lies with the organization. "Why should I answer? They are the ones who are not registered. Why are they not getting registered—how can I answer this?"
In his open letter, timed with the RSS marking a century of its existence, Kharge demanded transparency regarding the organization's legal status, financial accountability, and constitutional compliance. He argued that an entity claiming over 60,000 shakhas and crores of swayamsevaks globally commands a massive footprint in public life and must be held to the highest standards of scrutiny.
Citing the RSS's own 2025-26 annual report from its highest decision-making body, the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS), Kharge highlighted its extensive operations in Karnataka alone, which includes 4,127 daily shakhas, 1,389 weekly milans, and 60 monthly mandalis.
"Such an extensive organisational presence, especially when it involves regular public mobilisation, uniformed route marches and large-scale social outreach, cannot be treated as a private or informal arrangement," Kharge wrote. "It raises legitimate questions about legal status, accountability, financial transparency, public order, permissions, sources of funding and compliance with the Constitution and laws of India."
The Congress leader concluded by challenging the RSS to depute authorized office-bearers to explain how an organization of its scale continues to operate without being formally registered as a legal entity or a body of individuals under Indian law.
Dismissing the criticism as political posturing, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat stated he felt no need to formally respond to Kharge, countering that the organization's long history speaks for itself.
"There are so many unregistered things going on, and we are not secretive. We are working in the open," Bhagwat said, brushing off the allegations as political gimmicks. "We are used to it... Hindu Dharma is not registered. Many things are not registered."
Bhagwat argued that the government's past actions against the RSS inherently validate its legal existence. "The government banned us twice, and those bans were lifted once by court order and again through Satyagraha. So the government knows the RSS exists. If they banned the RSS, it means they recognised its existence," he said.
According to the RSS chief, the allegations are merely political maneuvers designed to hamper the Sangh’s outreach and plant doubts in the public mind—a strategy he claims will fail. "That is no longer possible because people know us. They say we are secretive. Our karyakartas live in all localities. People see them every day. Our shakhas are held in open grounds," he added.
This back-and-forth follows Bhagwat's remarks on Sunday at the '100 Years of Sangh Journey - New Horizons' event, where he acknowledged that while the RSS is the world's largest voluntary organization, it remains the "most misunderstood," fueling unnecessary public apprehension.
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