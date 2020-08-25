Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar tests coronavirus COVID-19 positive

Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar on Tuesday said that he has tested positive for the coronavirus COVID-19. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, he said that he is doing well but as a precaution been hospitalised.

He also asserted that he has a fever. Shivakumar appealed to all those who came in contact with him to be cautious.

I had fever and have tested positive for the Corona Virus. I am doing well, but as a precaution have been hospitalized and am under the good care of doctors. With your wishes and blessings, I will soon be back. I appeal to all those who came in contact with me to be cautious. — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) August 25, 2020

