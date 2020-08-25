हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
DK Shivakumar

Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar tests coronavirus COVID-19 positive

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, he said that he is doing well but as a precaution been hospitalised.

Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar on Tuesday said that he has tested positive for the coronavirus COVID-19. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, he said that he is doing well but as a precaution been hospitalised.

He also asserted that he has a fever. Shivakumar appealed to all those who came in contact with him to be cautious.

"I had fever and have tested positive for the Corona Virus. I am doing well, but as a precaution have been hospitalized and am under the good care of doctors. With your wishes and blessings, I will soon be back. I appeal to all those who came in contact with me to be cautious," he tweeted.

 

 

DK ShivakumarKarnataka Congress presidentCoronavirusCOVID-19Coronavirus deathsCoronavirus positive casesCOVID-19 deathsCOVID-19 positive casesIndia CoronavirusIndia COVID-19
  • 31,67,323Confirmed
  • 58,390Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

