Karnataka Congress Rift Widens: Parameshwara Hints At Change in KPCC Leadership, Shivakumar Hits Back

Internal strife within the ruling Congress party in Karnataka has escalated, with Home Minister G. Parameshwara hinting at a possible leadership change in the state unit. His remarks have drawn a sharp response from Deputy Chief Minister and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President D.K. Shivakumar, fueling speculation about growing discord in the party.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru on Thursday, Parameshwara commented on the demand for Shivakumar's replacement, stating, “He holds two significant portfolios—Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President. Naturally, leaders may call for a change.”

Drawing from his own experience, Parameshwara recalled how he had stepped down as a minister during his tenure as KPCC president to focus on party responsibilities. “It is a decision for the high command to take, but managing both roles can create pressure,” he added.

Reacting angrily, Shivakumar dismissed the demands for leadership change, calling them baseless. “Positions are not given out through media or shops. They are earned through work and contribution. No one can demand positions via the media,” he said, referring to the speculation as “new developments” in the party.

Shivakumar also took a swipe at the ongoing debates, asserting that the party leadership would take decisions based on merit and contribution, not public statements.

The infighting coincides with discussions over the caste census report, which has yet to be presented in the Karnataka cabinet. Parameshwara addressed the delay, noting, “CM Siddaramaiah will explain the reasons for deferring the report in the next cabinet meeting. There is no intention to degrade any community, as alleged by Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy.”

He denied any external pressure to delay the report’s presentation, suggesting logistical issues were the primary reason. Parameshwara expressed hope that the report would soon be brought into the public domain.

Parameshwara also acknowledged the Congress high command’s involvement in organizational matters, including monitoring meetings and reports. When asked about grievances submitted against ministers R.B. Thimmapura and Satish Jarkiholi, he said with a laugh, “Let the report be submitted. They know their role, and we know ours.”