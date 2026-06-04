Karnataka Congress working president seeks four seats for Muslims in the DK Shivakumar cabinet

Amid discussions on the expansion of the Karnataka cabinet, Congress Working President Tanveer Sait has urged for increased representation of the Muslim community in the ministry headed by Chief Minister DK Shivakumar in the new cabinet.

Sait emphasised the Muslim community's consistent support for the Congress party and said this long-standing trust deserves stronger political accommodation in the cabinet.

He pointed out that the community had five cabinet berths during the tenure of former Chief Minister SM Krishna, compared to only two under Siddaramaiah.

The community has formally requested the party high command to raise its representation to four ministers in the upcoming cabinet expansion.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Also Read: Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar’s 15-day action plan, mandates direct ground monitoring across all departments

"The Muslim community has long supported the Congress Party and trusts its leadership. The community is hopeful and has requested more berths in DK Shivakumar's cabinet. During the time of SM Krishna, we had five cabinet ministers. Under Siddaramaiah, only two. The demand has been clearly conveyed to the party's high command. After the Rajya Sabha elections, the second list of ministers is likely, and we expect four cabinet berths," Sait said.

His comments came a day after DK Shivakumar chaired his first cabinet meeting at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru, following his swearing-in as the 34th Chief Minister of Karnataka.

Also Read: DK Shivakumar sworn in as Karnataka CM; G Parmeshwara becomes deputy CM

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, the meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara, Senior Minister Ramalinga Reddy, along with senior bureaucrats and police officials.

Shivakumar took oath as Chief Minister at a ceremony held at Lok Bhavan in Bengaluru, succeeding Siddaramaiah. Senior Congress leader G Parameshwara was sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister alongside him.

Twelve other legislators were also inducted into the Council of Ministers.The newly inducted ministers are: KH Muniyappa, KJ George, MB Patil, Ramalinga Reddy, Satish Jarkiholi, Krishna Byre Gowda, Priyank Kharge, UT Khader, Eshwara Khandre, Yathindra Siddaramaiah, Byrathi Suresh, and Sharan Prakash Patil.

Prior to the oath-taking, Shivakumar sought the blessings of Veera Gangadhara Ajjayya. The ceremony was attended by top Congress leaders, including AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, and Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal.

(with ANI inputs)

