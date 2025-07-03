Karnataka Cop Resigns After CM Siddaramaiah’s Public Rebuke, Says 'Avoided Being Slapped, Not Humiliation'

New Delhi: A high-ranking police officer in Karnataka has sought voluntary retirement after being publicly humiliated by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah during a political rally, triggering outrage across the state and prompting a hasty damage control effort by the Congress-led government.

Narayana Baramani, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) in Dharwad and a 31-year veteran of the force, submitted his resignation in protest of the CM’s conduct at a “Save Constitution” rally held in Belagavi on April 28. In a three-page emotional letter addressed to the Home Secretary, Baramani described the moment he was shouted at, threatened, and nearly slapped by the Chief Minister in full public view, a moment caught on video and widely circulated on social media.

"The Chief Minister looked towards the commotion and shouted angrily, ‘Who is this SP here?’ I immediately approached him to clarify. As I neared, he raised his hand at me in a threatening manner, attempting to strike me. I instinctively stepped back and narrowly avoided being slapped," Baramani wrote.

It is deeply saddening that Dharwad’s Additional Superintendent of Police, Narayana Baramani, who was publicly humiliated by Karnataka’s arrogant Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, has now decided to take voluntary retirement.



His emotional letter reads (excerpts):



Quote



At that… pic.twitter.com/ymrthmWUzj — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) July 3, 2025

The incident, which took place as BJP workers protested the event with black flags, has since become a political flashpoint. Baramani, known for his discipline and service, said the humiliation caused him “severe mental trauma,” and detailed how the episode shattered his morale, affected his family, and eroded the respect he once felt wearing the uniform.

“My wife and children broke down in tears. We couldn’t speak; the whole day passed in silence,” he noted. “Neither the Chief Minister nor any officer from his government or my department tried to console me. Even my colleagues did not express moral support.”

The emotional toll, he said, was worsened by the public’s reactions: “People who came to the police station would say, ‘If this can happen to you, what about us?’”

The officer accused the Chief Minister of setting a dangerous precedent: “If an officer with 31 years of service has to endure this, imagine the plight of those in lower ranks.”

As public criticism mounted, the Karnataka government scrambled to contain the fallout. According to media reports, Home Minister G. Parameshwara reportedly called Baramani to apologize and offered him a new posting, possibly as DCP (Law & Order) in Belagavi. Officials claimed the incident was an emotional reaction by the CM, happening “in the heat of the moment.”

However, the viral footage contradicted that narrative, showing Siddaramaiah gesturing aggressively at Baramani on stage, adding weight to the officer’s claims of misconduct.

Despite the outreach, Baramani has refused to withdraw his resignation, indicating that no reassignment can undo the public humiliation he endured.

The incident has led to sharp political condemnation. The BJP accused Siddaramaiah of treating the police force as his “private militia,” while JD(S) likened the episode to “Hitler-like rule,” questioning how civil servants can work with dignity under such leadership.

BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya took to social media demanding a public apology from Siddaramaiah and stated, “This incident is a stark reminder of what happens when honest officers are insulted instead of appreciated for their service.”

Beyond political sparring, the episode has exposed deeper concerns about how public servants are treated by those in power. Baramani’s letter, now circulated widely among police circles and bureaucratic networks, has struck a chord with many who see his exit not as an isolated case but a symbol of institutional demoralization.

“I have worn this uniform with the same emotional connection and pride as I would hold for my mother,” Baramani wrote. “The behaviour of the Chief Minister has demoralised not just me, but countless sincere public servants in Karnataka.”