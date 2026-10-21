Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Karnataka: Couple, 4 year-old daughter die as car falls into lake in Kodagu

Karnataka: Couple, 4 year-old daughter die as car falls into lake in Kodagu

According to the police, the incident is suspected to have occurred late on Tuesday night when the family was travelling by car from Siddapura towards Banangala village.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 21, 2026, 05:22 PM IST|Updated: Oct 21, 2026, 05:23 PM IST
Karnataka: Couple, 4 year-old daughter die as car falls into lake in Kodagu
Image Credit: ians

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Karnataka: Couple, 4 year-old daughter die as car falls into lake in Kodagu
2
3
4
5