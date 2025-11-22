Karnataka Daylight Heist: Rs 7.11 Crore Robbery, Cop Among Two Detained - Check Details

In a breakthrough in the Bengaluru daylight robbery case of Rs. 7.11 crore, two individuals were detained, including a constable attached to the Govindarajanagar police station.

According to an IANS report, the ATM refill vehicle attached to CMS Info System Limited was targeted and robbed. The robbery took place in broad daylight on Wednesday, when a gang looted Rs. 7.11 crore from a vehicle transporting cash for ATM refilling.

Constable Arrested In Bengaluru ATM Heist

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Special teams formed for the investigation made the arrests after establishing their connection to the case, IANS reported, citing sources.

The officials added that the constable, who was on night duty on Thursday, was picked up while returning home in the morning.

The other arrested person is a native of Kerala and a former employee of CMS Info System Limited, who had recently resigned from the job.

How Did The Robbery Go Down?

It was found that the constable and the former employee are reportedly friends and had meticulously planned the heist over a long period.

Investigation has also indicated insider involvement, as information about the robbery was relayed to the police control room 45 minutes after the incident.

Link Between Two Accused

The link between the constable and the ex-employee was uncovered by the investigators when the officials examined active mobile numbers near the spot of the robbery. As per IANS, verification of CDR records revealed continuous calls between the two at the time of the heist.

Even though the police immediately sealed borders and conducted vehicle checks, the robbers managed to escape.

Also Read- Red Fort Blast Case: NIA Arrests Another Key Aide, Accused Of Providing Technical Support To Terror Module

What Now In The Case?

The police officials investigating the case are now suspecting that the gang is hiding either in Tamil Nadu or Andhra Pradesh. The vehicle used in the crime was seized near Tirupati in Chittoor district, Andhra Pradesh.

(with IANS inputs)