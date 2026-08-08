AI University in Karnataka: Proposed first time at Google I/O Connect India 2026, the main campus will occupy 100 acres of space in Bengaluru, along with regional campuses in Kalaburagi, Belagavi, Hubballi-Dharwad, Mangaluru, and Mysuru. It will have an AI Hub for incubation of startups, enterprises, and academic research purposes. The operations of the university will be fully in place within three years, with some courses being taught from other educational institutes while basic AI education will be introduced in Class VI onwards.