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India's first AI university: Karnataka plans 100-acre hub in Bengaluru & 2 lakh Claude certifications

In partnership with Anthropic, the state will set up India’s first government-driven AI University, introduce AI learning from Class VI, and train 2 lakh students in certified AI skills.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Aug 08, 2026, 11:19 AM IST|Updated: Aug 08, 2026, 11:37 AM IST
India's first AI university: Karnataka plans 100-acre hub in Bengaluru & 2 lakh Claude certifications
Image Credit: Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar with Minister for Information Technology & Biotechnology Priyank Kharge. (IANS)

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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