Karnataka is leading the way as far as India's artificial intelligence space goes. Based on a strategic roadmap developed by Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Karnataka aims to position itself as India’s first 'AI-native state', using innovative technology to improve public trust, improve administrative efficiency, and provide tech opportunities.
After several rounds of high-level conversations between the state’s leadership and a senior delegation of the world’s leading AI company Anthropic, Karnataka is developing a comprehensive long-term cooperation agreement covering such sectors as e-governance, higher education, health research, and deep-tech innovation.
The grand vision of the state is based on three key foundational pillars allowing to transition Karnataka from a consumer of global technologies to a main producer:
AI University in Karnataka: Proposed first time at Google I/O Connect India 2026, the main campus will occupy 100 acres of space in Bengaluru, along with regional campuses in Kalaburagi, Belagavi, Hubballi-Dharwad, Mangaluru, and Mysuru. It will have an AI Hub for incubation of startups, enterprises, and academic research purposes. The operations of the university will be fully in place within three years, with some courses being taught from other educational institutes while basic AI education will be introduced in Class VI onwards.
Green infrastructure and policy for AI: Two green data centers of the next generation—one in a coastal district and another near Bengaluru—are proposed along with a Karnataka AI policy.
As accountability and data privacy emerged as the primary theme during the interaction between Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar and Anthropic, the state has decided to explore the deployment of Anthropic's AI models for detecting and curbing any kind of fraud in the government system for clean tax collection and public service delivery.
To restore trust in public recruitment and academic integrity, the administration is evaluating AI-driven security mechanisms to make government examination processes completely leak-proof and confidential.
Furthermore, Karnataka reaffirmed its strict "Government First" data sovereignty mandate, enforcing that sovereign administrative data must reside exclusively on servers situated within Karnataka. Secure, controlled open-data frameworks are being drafted to allow innovators to build public-interest solutions without compromising citizen privacy. Department-wise working groups across e-governance and the Home Department are currently mapping operational pilot projects.
Human capital development remains the cornerstone of Karnataka’s AI transition. Through its flagship NIPUNA initiative—where the government bears up to 40% of corporate training costs—Karnataka is seeking Anthropic's partnership to train and certify up to two lakh (200,000) individuals in AI and Claude platform skills.
This certification drive will be executed via leading academic institutions, including Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU), University Visvesvaraya College of Engineering (UVCE), and IIIT Bangalore. Shivakumar also proposed subsidizing Claude platform access for higher education institutions to boost research output.
Simultaneously, joint research efforts with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) will target AI breakthroughs in healthcare and life sciences.
With over 21,000 DPIIT-recognized startups (heading toward 22,600) and hosting 39% of India's generative AI startups, Karnataka accounts for nearly 40% of the nation's software exports and boasts a startup valuation of approximately $153 billion.
Anthropic expressed keen interest in backing this vibrant ecosystem. Under a new Startup Policy, Karnataka aims to nurture 25,000 additional startups, specifically extending technological infrastructure beyond Bengaluru into tier-2 and tier-3 cities.
By integrating privacy safeguards, ethical guardrails, and public benefit at the core of its tech transition, Karnataka is establishing a replicable, transparent AI model for governments across India.
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