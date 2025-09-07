Karnataka: Dog Bites Woman’s Face As She Exits Washroom Of A Court

Bengaluru: A stray dog attacked a woman inside a Karnataka court premises, leaving her badly injured and bleeding, police said.

The incident took place on Saturday at Gubbi Court in Tumakuru district.

As per NDTV reports, The victim, identified as 35-year-old Gangubai from Beerasandra village in Tiptur taluk, had come to the court over a family dispute case.

Eyewitnesses said she had just stepped out of the washroom when the stray suddenly pounced on her. As she tried to run, the dog bit her multiple times, injuring her face. A bystander tried to support her as blood streamed down her face.

Hearing her cries, people nearby rushed to help and managed to pull her free. Angered by the attack, locals later chased and killed the dog.

The injured woman was taken to Gubbi Taluk Hospital and later shifted to Bengaluru for further treatment, as per reports.

In a separate incident, stray dog attacks in Honnali taluk’s Mavina Kote and Sasvehalli villages left four children and an elderly person injured. All of them are being treated at Shivamogga McGann Hospital.