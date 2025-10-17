Karnataka: Drunk Son Ties Up Mother, Slits Her Throat After She Refuses Money For Alcohol

In a shocking incident in Karnataka’s Bagalkot district, a 28-year-old man allegedly murdered his mother after she refused to give him money to buy liquor. The incident took place in Tulasigeri village of Bagalkot taluk on Friday.

The accused, identified as Venkatesh Girisagar, is said to have tied up his 58-year-old mother, Shavakka Girisagar, gagged her with a cloth, and slit her throat. Police said Venkatesh and his mother had been living together in a rented house after his father passed away a few years ago. His married sister lived in another town.

According to investigators, Venkatesh was a habitual drinker and often quarreled with his mother for money. On Thursday night, he returned home drunk and again demanded cash. When his mother refused, he attacked her in anger and committed the brutal act before fleeing.

The next morning, neighbours noticed something unusual and informed the police. Officers from the Kaladagi police station reached the spot, recovered the body, and launched a search operation. The accused was later found at a local bar, where he was reportedly drinking again. He was taken into custody, and a detailed investigation is underway.

Police said such crimes linked to alcohol addiction have been rising in Karnataka. In several recent cases, sons under the influence of alcohol have turned violent against their mothers after disputes over money.

In July 2025, a 25-year-old man in Hakkimakki village of Aldur killed his mother, Bhavani, after she refused to give him money for liquor and later set her body on fire.

Similarly, Eshwar Naika (26) was arrested earlier this year for killing his mother, Padmabai, during a quarrel over money. In January 2025, Ramesh (21) strangled his mother, Mahalakshmi, with a mobile charger cable during a drunken fight in Old Chandapura.

In November 2024, Bharat (26) from Madhuranahalli village in Hassan district beat his 61-year-old mother, Chikkamma, to death after a similar argument, and later died by suicide.

Police have urged families to seek help for alcohol addiction and report domestic violence before it turns tragic.

(With inputs of IANS).