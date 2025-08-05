Karnataka Dy CM D K Shivakumar Calls For Rahul Gandhi To become PM In 2029, Praises Congress' Role

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday called upon Congress workers to work towards making Rahul Gandhi the Prime Minister in 2029 and praised the party’s role in keeping the country united.

Addressing the All India Congress Committee (AICC) Annual Legal Conclave at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, Shivakumar said the conclave was not just a political event but a platform to bring the country “back on track”.

“This conclave is not just a political agenda; it is a call for all of you to come together and work towards bringing the country back on track by 2029. By 2029, you should ensure that Rahul Gandhi becomes the Prime Minister of this country. This should be your commitment,” Shivakumar said.

This conclave is not just a political agenda; it is a call for… pic.twitter.com/R8zToRfQdq — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) August 2, 2025

The eight-time MLA from Karnataka said India has remained united because of the Congress party, and the Gandhi family has played a key role in keeping the party together.

He urged party workers to join hands and work as a team to ensure the exit of the BJP in the next Lok Sabha elections.

Shivakumar also appealed to the legal fraternity to protect the right to vote of every Indian by setting up “legal banks” in every constituency, as suggested by Rahul Gandhi.

“The Congress' history is the country's history, and the Congress' strength is the country's strength. The Gandhi family has kept the Congress Party united, and the Congress Party has kept the country united,” he said.

He further lauded Sonia Gandhi’s “sacrifice” in choosing Manmohan Singh as the Prime Minister.